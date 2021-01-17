Every time Tessa Sharr sells a made-from-scratch doughnut from her shop Big Sky Dough, a portion of the sale helps women bakers at a nonprofit bakery in northern Uganda.
“The goal of The Bakery Project was always that it would be sustainable to locals so that they would be able to run and manage it,” said Sharr, who opened Big Sky Dough in Big Sky in mid-December. “That’s always been the end goal, and COVID really just pushed up the deadline for that.”
Sharr interned for a different nonprofit in Uganda after she graduated from college. After that, the goal had always been to go back.
She had started baking as a hobby and then as a job at a coffee shop while living in Big Sky when inspiration struck.
“I started baking there and while I was working there, I kind of just had this idea where I was like, why don’t I go back to Uganda and teach women how to bake?” she said.
Sharr went back to Uganda to visit friends and talk about whether the bakery would be a good idea. They gave her the green light and, in 2019, The Bakery Project was born, with the intention of training women in professional baking to help them make their existing skills more marketable.
“I always felt like women (in Uganda) were so overlooked, especially in the job market there,” Sharr said.
She noticed that at most Ugandan bakeries, the professional bakers were men, even though many women were baking and making other food at home for their families.
“I think they are the backbone of society there, and there hasn’t been enough opportunity for them to grow and succeed like that,” she said.
By March of 2020, Sharr had trained and hired three women to bake the wedding and birthday cakes and doughnuts being ordered at the bakery in northern Uganda. She packed one carry-on suitcase to fly home and visit her parents, who have lived in Big Sky for about 10 years and own China Cafe in Big Sky’s Town Center.
Then COVID-19 lockdowns hit, making flying back to Uganda temporarily out of the question.
“I just kind of found myself in Big Sky without a plan,” Sharr said.
But she knew how to bake, and how to run a bakery.
So, in mid-December, Sharr opened Big Sky Dough in the front of her parents’ restaurant. She’s building up a savings account using profits from Big Sky Dough for the bakery in Uganda and hopes to go back when it’s safe to travel internationally again.
The bakery in Uganda is still up and running on its own, which was always the goal, Sharr said.
She plans to go back to visit a few times a year post-pandemic, and plans to continue operating Big Sky Dough. With some of the money made from the Big Sky bakery, Sharr plans to start a workforce training school to teach even more Ugandan women to bake and help them break into the job market.
“The Big Sky community has been so supportive and encouraging and enthusiastic about this that it’s made it seem just so worthwhile,” Sharr said. “It seems like everything fell into place the way that it was meant to be.”
