Dave’s Sushi in downtown Bozeman remained closed Monday after several customers who dined at the restaurant last week fell ill.
The restaurant published a statement Friday on social media saying it had closed voluntarily while the health department conducts an investigation.
“We understand that several of our customers who dined with us on Monday, April 17, 2023 became ill. We believe that the common ingredient that may have been consumed was FDA-approved, cultured, morel mushrooms used in Monday’s special roll,” the statement said.
“We promptly contacted the Gallatin County Health Department and have voluntarily closed while the health department conducts their investigation. We will remain temporarily closed until we get more information. We continue to care very much about our guests, staff, and the community, and our thoughts are with those who were reported ill,” the statement continued.
It was unclear how long the investigation would last and when the restaurant would reopen.
When reached by phone, Dave’s Sushi staff directed inquiries to a general email address and said staff were being fully paid while the restaurant was closed.
The Gallatin County Health Department said it would not release further details about the situation until the investigation was complete, aside from a statement emailed to the Chronicle on Monday.
“The Gallatin City-County Health Department has been notified of possible foodborne illness from eating at a local establishment in Bozeman. The illnesses have been linked to eating at Dave’s Sushi on the afternoon of April 17, as well as April 1, April 8, April 9 and April 10. However, at this time, it is unclear what pathogen has caused the illness,” the statement said.
“This is an isolated incident, and the restaurant owners and staff have been fully cooperating with the health department’s investigation. The establishment is currently closed until further notice, pending a full investigation.”
The health department did publish a “routine” inspection report for Dave’s on April 18, a day after the possible foodborne contamination.
That report found four violations that required department intervention. Those included inadequate temperature control for some foods, “unsafe” utensils and food-contact surfaces, and not maintaining shellstock tags for shellfish imports for 90 days as required.
The owner of Dave’s also owns Revelry and Jam, two other popular Bozeman restaurants, but the health department said the situation at Dave’s was “isolated.”
Although Dave’s confirmed several customers fell ill, it was unclear how many people were impacted and the severity of their conditions. The Bozeman Health hospital declined to share details.
Bozeman Health spokesperson Brianne Rogers said in an emailed statement that the health system is aware of the possible foodborne illness, but can’t share “patient-specific data at this time” because of privacy concerns.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.