Dave’s Sushi in downtown Bozeman remained closed Monday after several customers who dined at the restaurant last week fell ill.

The restaurant published a statement Friday on social media saying it had closed voluntarily while the health department conducts an investigation.

“We understand that several of our customers who dined with us on Monday, April 17, 2023 became ill. We believe that the common ingredient that may have been consumed was FDA-approved, cultured, morel mushrooms used in Monday’s special roll,” the statement said.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

