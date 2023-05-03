A preliminary investigation found that morel mushrooms were likely the exposure of concern, and that the morels served at the restaurant were not distributed to any other restaurants or businesses in Montana.
The mushrooms were cultivated in China and shipped to a California distributor, then sent to multiple other states, according to the release. There were no other known illnesses associated with the morels as of Monday.
Still, the pathogen or toxin hasn’t been officially identified, and state and federal partners continue to test clinical and food samples, the release said.
The Montana DPHHS is working with the Gallatin City-County Health Department, other local health departments and federal agencies to investigate the outbreak.
“We remain dedicated to working together with our state partners to investigate the potential pathogen or cause of this foodborne illness outbreak. Our collective efforts in this investigation will continue to be thorough and extensive,” Lori Christenson, health officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said in the release.
“We are deeply saddened and extend our sincerest condolences to all the families and friends of the two deceased, as well as all those affected by this outbreak,” Christenson said.
Officials have identified a pattern of individuals getting sick within 30 minutes and 4.5 hours after their meal, the release said. They are urging anyone who experienced illness after eating at Dave’s Sushi in late March and April 2023 to call and report their symptoms to their local health department to aid in the investigation.