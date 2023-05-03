Dave's Sushi
Dave’s Sushi is closed on Tuesday after one customer died, and others became ill after dining there last week.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

At least 30 people have been tied to a foodborne illness outbreak after eating at Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman in April, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

The outbreak is associated with eating at Dave’s Sushi between March 31 and April 17. According to a health department release, three individuals had severe outcomes, including hospitalizations.

Two people died after eating at the restaurant: Donna Ventura, 64, of Belgrade, and William Lewis, 74, of Townsend. Their causes of death remain pending until autopsy and toxicology results are available.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com