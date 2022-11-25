Customers milled about Main Street to shop locally and take advantage of good deals this Saturday, in the middle of one of downtown Bozeman’s busiest shopping weekends of the year.
Every year after Thanksgiving day, scores of shoppers show up at local businesses across the country to support their local economies during Small Business Saturday. The date falls in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Over 250 small businesses in the city of Bozeman take part in the event, and many of them are continuing to recover from the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the Downtown Bozeman Association.
As a part of efforts to promote Small Business Saturday this year, customers got to park in the Bridger Downtown Parking Garage or in all four surface lots for free. Throughout the morning, they ducked in and out of store fronts, their bags in hand.
A few people stopped by Carter’s Boots and Repair to shop locally. Garrett Carter, the store’s manager, said around noon that business seemed a little slower than usual. He suspected it might have to do with the colder weather and inflation.
“With rising inflation, people don’t have as much money to spend as they did last year,” he said, adding that business during Black Friday was on par with past years. Carter encouraged people to shop locally, in part because of the customer service they provide.
“It’s always nice to be part of the community instead of just an outsider in the community,” he said. “I’m a people person, so getting out and actually interacting with people outside of the community is always great.”
This weekend, Carter’s Boots and Repair was offering discounts on handmade work boots, Kenetrek products and other items. The shop in downtown Bozeman will close on Christmas Day, and the store will reopen at a new location near Four Corners early next year, Carter said.
Bailee Shaver, the manager of The Montana Scene, said that for local businesses, it’s nice to see people spend money at their stores instead of big retailers. She said there was a lot more foot traffic in town on Black Friday, but plenty of people were enjoying discounts in the store.
The store sells Montana-inspired gifts and apparel, and it is Montana-owned and operated, with five locations across the state, according to Shaver. She said that Small Business Saturday is a good opportunity to bring the community together.
“It’s nice that Small Business Saturday isn’t just reserved for big box stores anymore,” and that the community puts it on and participates in it, she said. “It gives some chance to the local business owners.”
The survival of local businesses is important for employees, as well.
The more employees that Carter’s Boots and Repair can hang on to, the more flexible it can be with hours for college students, Carter said. Summer is the busiest time of year because of the tourist season, but the weeks in between Thanksgiving and Christmas are the next busiest.
By shopping locally, “you’re helping your friends and your family out as well, because odds are, that small business is employing somebody that you know,” he said. “We have a couple high schoolers and college students working for us, and that’s how they get jobs.”
