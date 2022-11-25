Let the news come to you

Customers milled about Main Street to shop locally and take advantage of good deals this Saturday, in the middle of one of downtown Bozeman’s busiest shopping weekends of the year.

Every year after Thanksgiving day, scores of shoppers show up at local businesses across the country to support their local economies during Small Business Saturday. The date falls in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Over 250 small businesses in the city of Bozeman take part in the event, and many of them are continuing to recover from the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the Downtown Bozeman Association.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

