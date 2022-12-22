Bozeman’s streets and parking lots were empty and quiet at the beginning of the pandemic. Nate Howe decided to take advantage of the stillness with his skateboard.
He outfitted one of his old boards from the 1970s with better wheels and new bushings to make it more rideable. Howe made a stencil with the words “Cub Power” cut in block letters, and spray painted the moniker on his board.
That name sprang from dried paint on the sandpaper-like surface of the board’s grip tape to a brick and mortar store.
“I felt like I was just being goofy,” Howe said. “And it became a frickin’ skate shop. I didn’t really plan on that, but I’m loving it.”
Howe opened the Cub Power Skateboards next door to Colombo’s Pizza at 1007 College Street earlier this month.
The shop sells a variety of gear, including t-shirts, boards, wheels, trucks, helmets and knee pads. Howe said that he offers “complete” boards, meaning they are already set up and ready to ride, or “custom completes” where Howe will put together a board based on a customer’s preference.
Howe’s shop is a culmination of his passion for skateboarding. Its walls are adorned with classic skateboards from every era of the sport, from early banana boards to the familiar popsicle-shaped decks professionals ride today.
That same board with the original Cub Power stencil hangs on the back wall of the shop, too.
Icons of what Howe described as a “weird world” for misfits are immortalized in photos on the walls, including a Life magazine cover of the sport’s first female skateboarding champion Patti McGee and punk rock legend Henry Rollins.
That misfit culture is inked on his skin, like the jagged four black bar symbol of Rollin’s band Black Flag on his bicep.
Howe said he’s learned a lot from skateboarding, like how to fall and get back up or how to keep trying again and again.
“I think one thing that a lot of us skaters have in common is that when we stand on our skateboard, our mind is calm,” Howe said.
Howe grew up in Bozeman and recalled when there were just a few people, himself included, who were into skateboarding and punk rock. Now, he feels that skating has boomed in the city.
The new shop is not the first iteration of Cub Power. Howe opened the original Cub Power Skate Shop in Butte last year.
Howe said that shops like his are “rough,” adding that it can be hard to make money. He also had to convince major vendors, like Santa Cruz Skateboards, that Cub Power was a legit brick and mortar shop.
The shop struggled. Howe knew he wanted to move back to Bozeman, and was preparing to close down and store stacks of boards and other merchandise for the winter.
Through friends he learned that the retail space adjacent to Columbo’s opened up.
“This just turned out lucky,” Howe said.
Howe hopes that his shop will become a large part of the local skating community. He has a team of skaters that includes Stephen Singer and brothers Greg and Nick Moran.
Howe’s goal is to get more girls involved in the sport and on his team. He has donated gear to the Missoula-based Girls on Shred, and hopes to work with Bozeman-based Darling Shred and Montana State University’s Bozeman Skateboarding Club.
“To me, other people besides just guys can learn how to skateboard without feeling uncomfortable or having some guy telling them how to do it,” Howe said.
