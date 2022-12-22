Let the news come to you

Cub Power Skate Shop, pictured here on Dec. 19, 2022, opened its doors in Bozeman on Dec. 10, 2022. Owner Nate Howe began the shop in Butte.

Bozeman’s streets and parking lots were empty and quiet at the beginning of the pandemic. Nate Howe decided to take advantage of the stillness with his skateboard.

He outfitted one of his old boards from the 1970s with better wheels and new bushings to make it more rideable. Howe made a stencil with the words “Cub Power” cut in block letters, and spray painted the moniker on his board.


That name sprang from dried paint on the sandpaper-like surface of the board’s grip tape to a brick and mortar store.

Owner Nate Howe is interviewed at Cub Power Skate Shop on Dec. 19, 2022, on West College Street.
Cub Power Skate Shop, pictured here on Dec. 19, 2022, opened its doors in Bozeman on Dec. 10, 2022. Owner Nate Howe began the shop in Butte.
Cub Power Skate Shop, pictured here on Dec. 19, 2022, opened its doors in Bozeman on Dec. 10, 2022. Owner Nate Howe began the shop in Butte.
