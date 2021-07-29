top story Crosscut nearly finished with work at Trapper's Cabin Ranch south of Big Sky By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 29, 2021 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Buy Now On April 29, 2021, Crosscut Mountain Sports Center closed on the 640-acre Trapper's Cabin Ranch property near the Lee Metcalf Wilderness. The property includes five cabins and several outbuildings. All but 30 acres of the property are under a conservation easement with Gallatin Valley Land Trust. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Eric Love, founder and board chair of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, talks about the future of Trapper's Cabin Ranch in the biggest of the five cabins on the 640-acre property on July 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Sunlight catches an oil lantern in the window of the largest cabin at Trapper's Cabin Ranch property on July 28, 2021. This cabin was built in 1965. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Angie Weikert, managing director of Trapper's Cabin Ranch, leads a media tour of the newly-purchased 640-acre property on July 28, 2021. Crosscut says they plan to cater to smaller gatherings for fishing, hiking and backpacking trips. The cabins can accommodate up to thirty people. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now On April 29, 2021, Crosscut Mountain Sports Center closed on the 640-acre Trapper's Cabin Ranch property near the Lee Metcalf Wilderness. The property includes five cabins and several outbuildings. All but 30 acres of the property are under a conservation easement with Gallatin Valley Land Trust. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now On April 29, 2021, Crosscut Mountain Sports Center closed on the 640-acre Trapper's Cabin Ranch property in the Lee Metcalf Wilderness. The property includes five cabins and several outbuildings. All but 30 acres of the property are under a conservation easement with Gallatin Valley Land Trust. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now On April 29, 2021, Crosscut Mountain Sports Center closed on the 640-acre Trapper's Cabin Ranch property near the Lee Metcalf Wilderness. The property includes five cabins and several outbuildings. All but 30 acres of the property are under a conservation easement with Gallatin Valley Land Trust. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Angie Weikert, managing director of Trapper's Cabin Ranch, leads a media tour of the newly-purchased 640-acre property on July 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A map of the newly-purchased Trapper's Cabin Ranch property sits on a table in one of the five cabins on July 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Eric Love, founder and board chair of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, and Randy Elliott, board member and volunteer ranch manager at Trapper's Cabin Ranch, chat as they walk back toward the cabins on July 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TAYLOR FORK — About an hour drive up the bumpy Taylor Fork Road, a turnoff of Highway 191 south of Big Sky, will bring you to the Trapper’s Cabin Ranch — a 640-acre property that abuts the Lee Metcalf Wilderness and is surrounded by national forest land.The ranch’s five cabins are time capsules to the late 1960s. In April, the ranch got new owners.Crosscut Mountain Sports Center is starting some restoration work and seeking to create a plan for year-round outdoor programming on the ranch. The nonprofit that owns and maintains a Nordic ski area in Bridger Canyon purchased the ranch from the Martin family, longtime owners of the property. The Martins had owned the property since the 1960s after purchasing it from Dr. Caroline McGill, a co-founder of the Museum of the Rockies. The family offered the property to Crosscut for $2.9 million despite the original listing price of $15 million. The money was raised by donors.The property can sleep about 30 people. It’s surrounded by national forest, and all but 30-acres of the 640-acre ranch is under a conservation easement.The organization is looking at some infrastructure improvements — like installing solar panels to power the ranch — but some of that is reliant on how much the nonprofit can fundraise, said Eric Love, the chair and founding board member, during a tour of the property on Wednesday.“Those infrastructure improvements would allow for extended use in wintertime,” Love said. “Those are the things we’re wrestling with and trying to consider and some of that is predicated on how much we can raise in donor philanthropy.”The target within the next year for those improvements would be to match the $2.9 million originally raised to purchase the property.Some projects have already begun, like some basic fire mitigation work on the property. Programing won’t begin on the property until 2022 at the earliest, said Managing Director Angie Weikert. In the meantime, the organization is seeking input from other local nonprofits and individuals on what kind of programming should take place at the ranch.Weikert’s goal for future programs would be to continue conservation efforts on the ranch, include “place-based education,” be inclusive and accessible and be a community space.“Our goal with programming is to connect different groups to this greater Yellowstone ecosystem,” Weikert said.Weikert wants the space to be open for people who might not get to experience wilderness otherwise. That could include veterans, survivors of illnesses or traumas and at-risk youth.While still tentative, Weikert thinks programming will be a blend of Crosscut services and facilitating programs from other local organizations.“Hopefully a lot of experiences with fishing, hiking, backpacking, we might be able to do horses up here, it all depends on what that community listening brings forward,” Weikert said.Weikert, the newly hired managing director, is working to create an advisory board to come up with a three- to five-year plan for the property, which would be presented to the Crosscut board.“This will be a great place for first-time adventures in the wilderness,” she said.Programming ideas for the Trapper’s Cabin Ranch property can be shared on Crosscut’s website: crosscutmt.org or by emailing Weikert at angie@crosscutmt.org. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Trappers Cabins Crosscut National Forest Veterans Wilderness At-risk Youth Fishing Hiking Backpacking Horse Riding Ranch Angie Weikert Zootechnics Economics Highway Company Programming Cabin Ranch Taylor Fork Road Eric Love Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next County Big Sky Country State Fair saw major jump in attendance 34 min ago Business Crosscut nearly finished with work at Trapper's Cabin Ranch south of Big Sky 49 min ago Environment Fire in Crazy Mountains moves into Shields drainage 1 hr ago Coronavirus Gallatin County officials reviewing new CDC mask guidance 23 hrs ago Crime and Courts Woman arrested for arson related to east Bozeman fire 23 hrs ago City Commissioners vote to sell downtown Bozeman fire station 23 hrs ago What to read next County Big Sky Country State Fair saw major jump in attendance Business Crosscut nearly finished with work at Trapper's Cabin Ranch south of Big Sky Environment Fire in Crazy Mountains moves into Shields drainage Coronavirus Gallatin County officials reviewing new CDC mask guidance Crime and Courts Woman arrested for arson related to east Bozeman fire City Commissioners vote to sell downtown Bozeman fire station Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Cannabis grow community sprouting in Gallatin County Posted: 4 minutes ago. Big Sky Country State Fair saw major jump in attendance Posted: 34 minutes ago. Gallatin County amends burn ban to allow for fire management Posted: 49 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: US should invest more in reducing global poverty Posted: July 29, 2021 Gallatin County officials reviewing new CDC mask guidance Posted: July 28, 2021