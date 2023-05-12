BIG SKY — A jackhammer biting into ice accompanied by the whoosh of a blowtorch are not common sounds at the summit of Lone Peak.
The sounds came from workers surrounded by bent rebar, painstakingly chipping away ice at the base of a red metal tower frame. That frame acted as a symbol of the rapid clip that construction crews have kept in building Big Sky Resort’s new tram system on the Lone Peak.
The resort broke ground on the tram project last year, and worked through the summer to pour a foundation atop the 11,166 foot summit for a new tram platform. Work resumed earlier this month, with construction crews shoveling snow and preparing to finish erecting the massive tram tower in the coming weeks.
Resort officials aim to open the new tram by winter time this year.
Chad Wilson, vice president of development and construction for the resort, said that the jackhammer and blowtorch crew were preparing to pour concrete for the terminal. Once the concrete is set, a Chinook helicopter will bring the tower to the summit.
Work on the base platform has been underway since last summer, too. Added to the base earlier this week were 24,000-pound rope saddles made of giant metal beams.
The new base sits at an elevation of 9,024 feet, and is further down the mountain than its original counterpart.
Because of that, the new system will add 600 feet in vertical feet that skiers will travel to the top. Stacie Mesuda, a spokesperson for the resort, said that the tram cabins would travel faster than the original system, and estimated that a cabin could arrive from the base terminal to the top in just shy of four minutes.
There is already a tram system to bring skiers to the summit of Lone Peak, which was constructed in 1995. Mesuda said that the original base for the tram was built on a rock glacier.
That material has caused the structure to shift and sink in the last 28 years.
Wilson said one of the biggest challenges in constructing the new tram system was figuring out exactly where to put the top terminal.
Geotechnical investigations were done in the summer of 2021 to determine what kind of foundation should be used for the new top terminal. Then came figuring out where to put it.
“Everybody wants a cantilever beautiful view, but you have to balance that with what’s feasible,” Wilson said.
The new top terminal is a few yards away from the original top, and still provides the same panoramic view as its predecessor.
Another challenge in building on a mountain summit is getting materials to the top. Wilson said that the resort has contracted with helicopter services to bring construction materials up the mountain.
Big Sky Resort’s new tram will be the first tram system built in the U.S. since 2008, and will be one of three operational trams in the country.
