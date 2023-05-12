Let the news come to you

BIG SKY — A jackhammer biting into ice accompanied by the whoosh of a blowtorch are not common sounds at the summit of Lone Peak.

The sounds came from workers surrounded by bent rebar, painstakingly chipping away ice at the base of a red metal tower frame. That frame acted as a symbol of the rapid clip that construction crews have kept in building Big Sky Resort’s new tram system on the Lone Peak.

The resort broke ground on the tram project last year, and worked through the summer to pour a foundation atop the 11,166 foot summit for a new tram platform. Work resumed earlier this month, with construction crews shoveling snow and preparing to finish erecting the massive tram tower in the coming weeks.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

