Construction on a 15-acre workforce housing project that will add about 170 new apartment units near the airport in Belgrade may begin this summer.
The development is planned to be in the Yellowstone Airport Plaza, a former gravel pit south of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport at Gallatin Field off the Interstate 90 interchange and just east of Airway Boulevard.
The plaza is being redeveloped by Charter Realty into a more than 50-acre mixed-use site with tentative plans for hotels, restaurants, a movie theater and bowling alley and some housing developments.
A Holiday Gas Station was the first to pop up in the plaza. That will soon be followed by an EVEN Hotel, developed by ERES Capital. Construction on the hotel began this winter.
ERES Capital, a real estate investment firm, will be developing the housing along with Charter Realty. Eres announced more details on the development at 303 Belgrade Blvd. this week.
The workforce development will be developed in two phases, said Mike Elliot, CEO of ERES. The first phase will have 170 apartment units totaling 440 bed and is slated to be completed by 2023.
The first phase will have four apartment complexes and three “amenity buildings.” Amenities will include a fitness center and “co-working lounge,” and a pool and dog park.
Units will include pet-friendly four-, three-, two- and one-bedroom layouts and onsite parking, according to ERES.
Bozeman Health has invested in 100 units for the project with the option to add more housing during the development’s second phase.
The second phase would about double the development and is slated to begin after the first is completed, he said. Between the two phases the development will have around 280 apartment units and 880 beds, Elliot said.
Elliot said the development was spurred by a lack of attainable employee housing in the county.
“I have lived and developed in the Gallatin Valley for over 15 years and have witnessed firsthand the growing gap in the market for corporate and employee housing,” Elliot said.
