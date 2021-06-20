A developer has raised funding to start construction on a pair of five-story apartment complexes on West Babcock Street.
Developers in 2019 said the apartments would be completed and ready for residents to move in by spring 2021. That development stalled, said Nolan Campbell, a Realtor with Bozehome, who has worked with both the previous and new developer on the complexes.
RoundHouse, a development company based in Boise, bought the development in January and is now moving forward with construction.
The developer recently received a $29.2 million loan from ACRES Capital Corporation, a New York-based commercial real estate market lender, to fund construction.
The development — previously called the W+H Babcock apartments — has been renamed the Haymaker apartments. The buildings will be located 1612 and 1624 W. Babcock St.
Construction on the Haymaker apartments began in April, Katie Vila, chief operating officer for RoundHouse said in an email. Estimated completion date for the apartments is December 2022.
Altogether, the buildings are planned to come to about 103,000 square feet. The apartments are planned to share a similar design.
The apartments will remain largely the same as what the previous developers had designed, with some minor changes to the exterior, Vila said.
The east apartment building is planned to have 52 apartments, with an overall square footage of about 53,750. Of that, 3,100 square feet will be used for retail space.
The west apartment building is planned to have 43 apartments. The two apartment complexes will have studios to two-bedroom units available, ranging from 500 to 1,300 square feet.
There are 105 parking spaces planned between the two buildings. Rental prices haven’t been finalized yet, though Vila said they will be market rate, whatever that is when the buildings are finished.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com