Bozeman’s longest-running clinic is working on a new home.
Bozeman Clinic opened in the 1930s and, while it’s remained an independent clinic, has leased a location on the Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital campus since the 1980s.
But construction has begun on the clinic’s new two-story location at 1245 N. 15th Ave., at the corner of 15th Avenue and Oak Street, near Smith’s Grocery and the Oak Street Kenyon Noble.
“The main reason is we desire to remain independent,” said Judy Douglas, an administrator at Bozeman Clinic. “We want to be in a location that’s easily accessible, a good location with a lot of traffic.”
The target opening date for the clinic is March 1, 2022, Douglas said. Construction began on the property earlier this week.
Bozeman Clinic is a primary care clinic offering a variety of general practice care, including pediatric medicine, urgent care and even some minor surgeries. It’s provider owned, meaning that the seven board-certified doctors who see patients at the clinic are also the ones making decisions for the clinic.
“They’re physician partners who make decisions for their practice and their patients,” Douglas said. “We’re unencumbered by corporate regulations. We make our own decisions right here, we have a meeting and we say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ and we get it done.”
The new Bozeman Clinic will have its own laboratory and will set up a new digital radiology machine. It will also have the new ability to sublet some of its 16 exam rooms to other medical professionals, like psychologists and nutritionists, to offer an even fuller range of care to patients. The clinic also plans to expand its urgent care abilities after construction is finished.
Douglas said that Bozeman Health has been a good home for Bozeman Clinic, but that some mistakenly thought that it was part of the Bozeman Health system and not simply located on the same campus. The new location will offer 35 parking spots for doctors and patients, something Douglas said was another major player in the decision to relocate.
The clinic was temporarily called the Walton Homestead Medical Clinic in planning documents submitted to the city.
