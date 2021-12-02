Construction begins on hotel next to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 A rendering of the EVEN Hotel being built near the airport. Courtesy of Eres Capital Buy Now Hangars at Bozeman International Airport can be seen behind an empty field that will be home to the future Yellowstone Airport Plaza development, where a 120-room hotel has been announced, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Construction on a four-story hotel near the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport has started.The nearly 70,000-square-foot EVEN Hotel will be the newest addition to the Yellowstone Airport Plaza, a former gravel pit that is being redeveloped into a more than 50-acre mixed-use site with hotels, restaurants and other businesses.The hotel will be branded an EVEN Hotel, part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts chain. The 120-room hotel will include an indoor pool, a Cork & Kale restaurant, bar and market, lounge areas, a gym and other amenities. ERES Capital — a real estate investment and development firm developing the hotel — said the hotel should be completed by late 2022. Construction began a little over a month ago, said ERES CEO Mike Elliot.The hotel will be located just off of the Interstate 90 interchange east of Airway Boulevard near a Holiday Station store. Both the Holiday Station and the hotel will be part of the Yellowstone Airport Plaza.Connecticut-based Charter Realty & Development owns and is developing the plaza. Plans from Charter show business like the gas station and hotel, a brewery, liquor store, bowling alley, workforce housing and movie theater. The plaza has been in the works for years.Elliot declined to comment on the cost of the hotel. He said the location of the hotel was ideal and noticed years ago a need for a hotel closer to the state's busiest airport.With an airport this size, typically there would be at least 10 to 15 hotels within a mile radius, he said."Maybe in the past there hasn't been a significant need for it, but over the last couple of years there's been an increase of volume (at the airport), with more late and early flights," he said.The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport has seen a record-breaking year. The airport already beat its previous annual record, set in 2019, of 1.57 million passengers.Last November, the airport opened a 70,000-square-foot concourse, which added a new restaurant and bar and more space for vendors and amenities. The expansion cost upward of $26.5 million and added five gates to the airport. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 