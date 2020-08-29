Two of three three-story buildings of market-rate condominiums on Tschache Lane are finished and selling. Construction on the third is expected to begin soon.
CentrePark Flats condominiums at 2420-2440 Tschache Lane, when completed, will be 54 two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments with either a covered balcony or patio, according to city documents and builder Dan Barnes.
“I think the unique aspects of the project are that it’s surrounded on three sides by open space,” Barnes said. The buildings are on about three acres and bordered by Rose Park to the south and west, an open field to the north, and buildings housing Sportsman’s Warehouse, REI and Cost Plus World Market to the east.
According to city documents, there will be 109 parking spaces for the buildings when completed.
Prices for the condominiums begin at $285,000 and go up from there, depending on the unit’s location in the building and whether it’s facing any of the surrounding parks or the parking lot. All are 1,124 square feet.
“We are almost sold out of the first two buildings and there’s people living there, and we’re just getting ready to hopefully break ground on the third of three buildings,” Barnes said.
The third building will house 18 units. Construction is scheduled to begin on that building soon and expected to last about 12 months, Barnes said.
Units in the third building won’t go up for sale until it’s closer to completion, most likely spring or summer 2021.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.