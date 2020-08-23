A new four-story condominium and commercial space mixed-use building in Bozeman’s midtown district is nearing its opening date.
The 42 one-bedroom condos at SOBO Lofts are already about two-thirds sold, according to principal architect Rob Pertzborn of Intrinsik Architecture.
Pertzborn, who leads the design team on the project, said the building is scheduled to be finished and have residents moving in sometime in mid-September.
“It’s a newer kind of housing type for Bozeman to contemplate,” Pertzborn said. “I think we’re going to get a good mix of residents there, from students to professionals.”
The condos cost between $200,000 and $300,000, depending on amenities, like the 24 parking spaces or storage space.
There is also 3,000 square feet of commercial space for sale on the ground floor.
Pertzborn said that space is new on the market and he doesn’t yet have an idea of what kind of business may fill that space, though it likely won’t be a restaurant or bar.
Pertzborn stressed that the most major amenity for potential buyers is the building’s location at 718 W. Babcock, where a Pizza Hut once stood. The building is just inside the Midtown Urban Renewal District, an area where some kinds of new development is supported by tax dollars.
SOBO Lofts is also directly adjacent to the trio of bars infamously nicknamed the Barmuda Triangle: The Scoop Bar, the Haufbrau House and The Molly Brown.
