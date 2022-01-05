Condo owners sue Big Sky Resort's parent company over rental management company By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Jan 5, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three owners of hotel-condos in Big Sky Resort have sued the resort’s parent company, accusing its rental management company of price gouging and cheating them out of rental revenue.The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Butte on Dec. 30, names Boyne USA, Boyne Properties and Summit Hotel — a subsidiary of Boyne — as defendants.Plaintiffs in the lawsuit — Larry Anderson as trustee for the Lawrence T. Anderson and Suzanne M. Anderson Joint Revocable Living Trust, Robert and Nora Erhart, and Tjarda Clagett — own condo-hotels in Summit Hotel, Shoshone Condominium Hotels and Village Center in Big Sky Resort. They are represented by Bozeman law firms Crist, Krogh, Alke & Nord and Goetz, Geddes & Gardner.The plaintiffs seek class action status, saying damages could exceed $5 million and have more than 100 class members.A phone call and email requesting comment from Boyne was not returned by deadline.A condo hotel is a hotel where some or all the rooms have been legally transformed into condos which are sold to property owners. The condos remain in the Big Sky Resort’s inventory of rooms to rent to the public.Condo owners may use the unit as a vacation home and share some of the rental revenue generated by renting to the public.Under Boyne’s agreement, unit owners sign a rental management agreement to exclusively use Boyne’s program to manage the units upon ownership. Under the agreement, unit owners pay 50% of net rental revenues for management services.Tying the rental management services to unit ownership allowed Boyne to “improperly charge above market rates” for its management services, according to the lawsuit. The complaint alleges that the fee is above a market rate of about 25% to 30% for rental management services in Big Sky and that similar resorts which do not require owners to use the developer as a rental manager charge less than 50%.The lawsuit says the arrangement — selling the condo units with a mandatory management program — is illegal under federal and Montana laws.The plaintiffs allege Boyne uses the control of being the exclusive management agency to improperly “siphon” rental revenue that should be shared with unit owners and imposed maintenance, repairs and insurance costs on owners.Some of that revenue includes a 10% “resort fee” for staying in the hotel, a breakfast fee and deposits on canceled reservations. The complaint says Boyne requires owners to make units available for up to five nights of complementary use for Boyne guests and business partners.The complaint alleges “manipulation of the rental program” results in condo owners receiving far less than 50% of the gross rental revenue generated by their units.Boyne “conceals its conduct,” including failing to disclose room rates or amounts paid to itself out of revenue generated by the rental management program, the complaint states.Boyne does not provide monthly statements to unit owners or disclose the gross rental rate, lodging rate, resort fees, taxes or deposits to unit owners, the complaint also said.Ben Alke, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs, largely declined to comment on the complaint including specifics on much in damages the plaintiffs were seeking or how much revenue the owners were allegedly cheated out of.When asked what the plaintiffs hope to achieve from the suit, Alke said they want to change how the business has been done and the relationship between unit owners and Boyne. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rental Management Revenue Commerce Economics Law Finance Lawsuit Plaintiff Hotel Fee Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Warmer weather, snow and continued ice jams predicted through end of week in Bozeman 3 hrs ago Regional News DEQ accepting comment on proposed Logan Landfill expansion 3 hrs ago Environment Groups request independent investigation into Hebgen Dam malfunction 3 hrs ago State MT bought more than $1.5M in cannabis on opening weekend of recreational sales 4 hrs ago City Bozeman city commissioners sworn in Tuesday 4 hrs ago Montana State University Montana State University head of student wellness reflects on decades of growth Jan 4, 2022 What to read next News Warmer weather, snow and continued ice jams predicted through end of week in Bozeman Regional News DEQ accepting comment on proposed Logan Landfill expansion Environment Groups request independent investigation into Hebgen Dam malfunction State MT bought more than $1.5M in cannabis on opening weekend of recreational sales City Bozeman city commissioners sworn in Tuesday Montana State University Montana State University head of student wellness reflects on decades of growth Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section DEQ accepting comment on proposed Logan Landfill expansion Posted: 4:45 p.m. Groups request independent investigation into Hebgen Dam malfunction Posted: 4:30 p.m. MT bought more than $1.5M in cannabis on opening weekend of recreational sales Posted: 4 p.m. MT medical cannabis users brace for shortages as recreational market opens Posted: 1:30 p.m. Guest column: Don't be surprised by the No Surprises Act Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 Latest Local Condo owners sue Big Sky Resort's parent company over rental management company 3 hrs ago Warmer weather, snow and continued ice jams predicted through end of week in Bozeman 3 hrs ago DEQ accepting comment on proposed Logan Landfill expansion 3 hrs ago Bozeman School Board to refine superintendent candidate list Thursday 3 hrs ago