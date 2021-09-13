Comedy club, bar opens in downtown Bozeman By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now From left: Levin O'Connor, Annie O'Connor and Molly Hannan, co-owners of Last Best Comedy, share a couch in a back room of the venue on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The performance venue opened last week, focusing on stand-up and improvisational comedy. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now From left: Molly Hannan, Annie O'Connor and Levin O'Connor, co-owners of Last Best Comedy, joke around on stage on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The performance venue opened last week, focusing on stand-up and improvisational comedy. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now From left: Molly Hannan, Annie O'Connor and Levin O'Connor, co-owners of Last Best Comedy, joke around on stage on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The performance venue opened last week, focusing on stand-up and improvisational comedy. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now From left: Levin O'Connor, Annie O'Connor and Molly Hannan, co-owners of Last Best Comedy, sit at the venue's bar on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The performance venue opened last week, focusing on stand-up and improvisational comedy. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 2019, Annie and Levin O’Connor tossed around the idea of opening a comedy club.The O’Connors, a married couple who had spent the majority of their careers as improvisors working in Chicago and Los Angeles, had been living in Bozeman for about a year.Although there were venues, like the Verge Theater or local bars, the pair wanted a dedicated place to perform and gather likeminded people. Annie O’Connor was performing at Colonel Black’s, a now-closed bar in the basement of the Bozeman Hotel building, with fellow improvisor and friend Molly Hannan.The two noted the bar would be perfect for a comedy club. The basement venue was a “dream location.” Not long after, Colonel Black’s and the neighboring Zebra Cocktail Lounge went up for sale.“It was kismet,” Annie O’Connor said.The three approached the bars’ new owner to rent the space at 321 E. Main St. In March 2020, just days away from drying the ink on a lease, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.“We had gotten ourselves worked up in a frenzy to start this thing — a lifelong dream — and then it’s gone. And for a year the whole art was gone,” Levin O’Connor said.Live performances, workshops and improvisational classes were canceled. They abandoned plans for the club and bunkered down for a long year of isolation, Levin O’Connor said. This spring, with the pandemic waning and vaccines rolling out, the trio revisited the idea, but there was still fear and uncertainty around opening a business in the middle of a pandemic.But improv is all about saying yes. And that’s what the O’Connors and Hannan did.Last week, the three celebrated the Last Best Comedy Club’s grand opening. The newly remodeled club features weekly live comedy performances and is open to anyone 18 and older.The venue has a full bar, serving a wide array of cocktails and mocktails, open during its performances. The club is open 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Sunday, and open Tuesdays for open mic night — although hours may be expanded in the future, Hannan said.Levin O’Connor said the comedy club is much needed in Montana’s comedy community. The dedicated venue should help draw national sketches and comedians and give a place for Bozemanites and Montanans to perform.“There are a lot of very funny people in town and around the state,” Levin O’Connor said “Artistically, this is a reason, hopefully, for people to be excited and motivated.”The club will also produce its own long-form and short-form improv routines, with eventual plans to produce sketch comedy shows and musical improv. In addition, they want to host events like comedic trivia nights or karaoke with a live band.Ultimately, Hannan and the O’Connors want the space to be warm, welcoming and inviting for Bozemanites.“We want to have a culture that people can come and call this their own — a home away from home, and know they can be themselves and supported,” Annie O’Connor said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Comedy Annie O'connor Show Theatre Building Industry Cinema Levin O'connor Improv Molly Hannan Basement Venue Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next County COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's office 3 hrs ago Business Comedy club, bar opens in downtown Bozeman 4 hrs ago Montana State University MSU, UM receive $1.9M for mental health care training 4 hrs ago Montana State University Veterans at Montana State University receive more than tuition assistance 4 hrs ago City Bozeman stalls in-person meetings return as COVID-19 cases climb 4 hrs ago News 20 years after the 9/11 attacks, Bozeman honors the legacies of the fallen Sep 11, 2021 What to read next County COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's office Business Comedy club, bar opens in downtown Bozeman Montana State University MSU, UM receive $1.9M for mental health care training Montana State University Veterans at Montana State University receive more than tuition assistance City Bozeman stalls in-person meetings return as COVID-19 cases climb News 20 years after the 9/11 attacks, Bozeman honors the legacies of the fallen Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Dowdy, Virginia Posted: Sep. 12, 2021 People in business for Sept. 12, 2021 Posted: Sep. 12, 2021 Looking south: Development and the shifting face of south Bozeman Posted: Sep. 11, 2021 Officials say collaboration key to managing Bozeman, Gallatin County growth during MSU panel Posted: Sep. 10, 2021 Developers plan for more apartments for development off Huffine in Bozeman Posted: Sep. 9, 2021