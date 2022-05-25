East Main Trading Company, a longstanding downtown Bozeman business selling antiques, used furniture tools and tacks, is closing.
Owner Jessica Boerger said closing the store was bittersweet but it was time to move on.
Boerger and her friend and business partner Lee Phillips opened East Main Trading Company in 2005. Together they ran it for 16 years.
In late November, Phillips passed away from lung cancer. He was 68.
The two had already intended to sell the business. In 2019, they had listed the building for sale. Then the pandemic hit. Because of the uncertainty, they took the building off the market.
In 2021, Boerger and Phillips put it back on the market but it was slow to sell after a 6-month contract with a developer fell through. On May 11, the sale of the building closed.
“It was time,” Boerger said. “With Lee’s passing.”
East Main Trading Company will close its doors by the end of July. A going out of business sale is already underway, with most products marked down by 20%.
Charlotte Durham, a broker with Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty, said the new owner intends to fully restore the 6,032 square foot building and open a business.
The historic building was originally listed for $2.1 million. Durham declined to say the final closing price.
Durham said a lot of the potential buyers were eyeballing the building to redevelop and said she’s thrilled the new owner is committed to restoration.
The building was built in 1917, according to Boerger. It was originally built to house produce, she said.
Now the sale is final, Boerger said it’ll be good to have some time away.
“It’s sad. I’ve been connected to it every day of the year for a long time,” she said. “It’ll be good to do something that I don’t have to be here all the time.”
Still, the business has a lot of memories, Boerger said.
Boerger and Phillips met about 20 years ago in the basement of an estate sale. They became friends and eventually opened the shop in 2005.
“When we first came here, we were like ‘Wow, this place is huge. How are we ever going to fill it up?’” she said. “After a while it was like, ‘There’s not enough room for everything. What are we going to do?”
Phillips, she said, loved the treasure hunt with antiquing. He also loved chatting with customers.
“Having people come in and, you know, remember things like, ‘Oh I had that when I was a child. We both really liked talking to people and getting to know them,” she said.
East Main Trading Company sold everything from antique furniture, tools, books and records to a collection of Navajo jewelry.
Most customers have been sad to hear the news of the store closing, Boerger said. For her part, she’ll cherish fond memories of the place, of her customers and of Phillips.
“Lee and I, it was always fun to go out on a pick and find stuff. The picking is the favorite memory, I guess. Finding the treasures,” she said.
Longtime customer and friend of Boerger’s, Jackie Riley, stopped in the store Wednesday morning and said she was sorry to see the store close.
“I’m looking forward to any new adventure she (Boerger) has,” Riley said, adding that East Main Trading was the best place to get a good bargain.
As for Boerger, her next adventure will be opening another business. She has plans in the work to open a pop-up holiday store, but details aren’t finalized.
“I’ll still get to go shopping and do the stuff I love, estate sales and auction and finding stuff but I won’t have to be in a store,” she said.
Her longtime employee, Brenda Clevenger, will be helping open the store, which will only be open during the holiday months.
“We love the holidays,” Boerger said. “We’re really excited.”