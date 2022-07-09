Building a custom pair of sandals at the ReChaco Roving Repairs bus is quick and simple, and all Saturday morning, the process drew a steady line of Chaco-lovers to the lot behind Treeline Coffee Roasters. It typically only takes 30 minutes to an hour.
As customers filtered in, they spent some time selecting their shoe style. They could choose the classic Z Sandals, which are more durable, or the Chillos Slides, which are built for comfort and for lounging around camp, according to Chaco marketing specialist Bianca Vasovski.
Next, people picked out their buckles, threads and webbings. The components come in a wide variety of patterns and colors, and Vasovski said customers typically spend the most time mixing and matching them.
With all the shoe components in place, the designs were handed off to the factory production crew in the vintage bus, who quickly worked to thread, sew and bend the parts into place.
Roving Repairs bus staff member Matt Noble said it’s a very healthy work environment that is surrounded by great people and good music. He’s been enjoying the new tour because it has allowed him to go to new places that he otherwise wouldn’t visit.
The ReChaco Roving Repairs bus is roaming the country for the summer leg of its Fit for Adventure tour, which started out in Denver on June 1 and ends in Chicago on July 31.
The bus arrived in Bozeman on Friday, and it will stay parked near Treeline Coffee Roasters through Wednesday. People can stop by between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
In addition to its custom design options, Chaco Footwear is also offering on-site repair services. Repairs for most Z Sandals are free, and people can buy swag and participate in daily giveaways. Vasovski said the team is also making custom dog collars.
Since the mobile factory first stopped in Bozeman, Vasovski has noticed that lots of people here seem to love the brand. The crew has been collecting written “Chaco stories” from consumers, and they plan to take the notes back to Rockford, Michigan, where the repairs program is based.
“I’ve been here for a day and a half, and I swear that 50% of the people I see are wearing Chacos,” Vasovski said. “Year after year, Bozeman is one of the communities that is showing the most growth.”
Ultimately, the repairs team wants to keep the shoes in the field and out of the trash. The durability of the product contributes to sustainability, and in an age of consumerism, people increasingly want to be more conscious of that, Vasovski said.
“We hear about so many lifelong memories being made in Chacos, and it was great to hear so many of those firsthand on the tour last summer,” said Lauren Poole, Sr. director of marketing at Chaco, in a news release about this year’s Fit for Adventure Tour.
“This year we are thrilled to take this experience to new cities and to meet more of Chaco Nation on the road. We love being a part of the journey, whether that means fixing a beloved pair of sandals or choosing their own styles, colors, and patterns to customize their own pair.”