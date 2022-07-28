Let the news come to you

Fourteen fly fishermen competed Thursday for a strange catch: pie plates centered within hula hoops spread across the grass of MSU’s Kagy Field.

The contest, which tested the participants’ aim and distance casting, was the final round of Project Healing Waters’ National Fly Casting Competition. Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. is a nonprofit that rehabilitates veterans through fly-fishing.

“We use fly-fishing as a means of physical and emotional recovery for wounded, injured, and ill military service members and disabled veterans,” said David Folkerts, chief operating officer of Healing Waters. “We have 200-plus programs nationwide, including one here in Bozeman.”

Brian McKeithan can be reached at bmckeithan@dailychronicle.com.

