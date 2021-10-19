Casino, dance club fill former Zebra Cocktail Lounge space in the Bozeman Hotel By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now The newly rebranded and renovated Club Zebra is pictured on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in the basement of the Bozeman Hotel. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Owner Josh Palmer points out the original brick foundation, discovered when they renovated the Zebra, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in the basement of the Bozeman Hotel. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The newly rebranded and renovated Club Zebra is pictured on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in the basement of the Bozeman Hotel. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The Golden Zebra, pictured on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, has live poker, sports betting and an array of keno machines in the basement of the Bozeman Hotel. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Owner Josh Palmer hopes to eventually add a shuffleboard table in this area of the Golden Zebra, pictured on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in the basement of the Bozeman Hotel. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The Golden Zebra, pictured on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, has live poker, sports betting and an array of keno machines in the basement of the Bozeman Hotel. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Just in time for Halloween, the Zebra is coming back from the dead.The longtime, favorite downtown bar has been renovated and rebranded, opening as both a nightclub and casino in the basement of the Bozeman Hotel building.The dance and music venue Club Zebra and the Vegas-style casino the Golden Zebra opened early this month at 321 E. Main St. and are open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., seven days a week. Both business names are an homage to the Zebra Cocktail Lounge, a bar and music venue that operated in that space for nearly 25 years.“The Zebra name, for us, meant a lot to people. I mean, I used to party at the Zebra,” said co-owner Josh Palmer.The Zebra Cocktail Lounge, which closed its doors in 2019, was a mainstay in Bozeman’s downtown bar scene. It opened in 1995.Connected to the Zebra in the same building was the dive bar Colonel Black’s, which reopened in September as the Last Best Comedy Club.Owners Josh and Justine Palmer, who also own the cocktail bar Room 1 and the Pour House bar in the Bozeman Hotel building, bought the space in 2019. The Palmers, both MSU alumni, previously owned the Midtown Tavern and 14 North.With the addition of Club Zebra and the Golden Zebra, Josh Palmer hopes to make the Bozeman Hotel a downtown destination — with something for everyone.Club Zebra is meant to be a dedicated dance spot, Palmer said. Palmer plans to book live bands and DJs, to keep it true to the Zebra of yore.A weekly schedule will vary with dances classes, theme nights and nights dedicated to one genre like Latin, rock ’n’ roll or EDM nights, he said.“We’re trying to be a true nightclub downtown,” Palmer said, adding that a dedicated dance spot was missing from the downtown Bozeman area. “People are really looking for a place to dance, where they can dress up and go out on a date night.”Palmer hopes the dance club, complete with neon lighting, will be a place where people feel safe and welcome. The bar will have a focused drink menu with cocktails ranging in price from $6 to $14.“But of course, we’ll have Coors Light available, right?” Palmer joked. “But we programed our drink menu to be a little bit more on the quality side.”You can find Club Zebra by entering the Bozeman Hotel through the side door (facing North Rouse) and walking downstairs. Club Zebra is to the left of the stairway. Straight ahead is the Golden Zebra.Since its opening two weeks ago, the Golden Zebra has been packed for its nightly live poker.“Our goal of this space is to bring the old charm of the building more toward a Vegas casino,” Palmer said.Golden Zebra has slot and keno machines, two poker tables and sports betting — which has been legal in Montana since 2020.Both the club and casino underwent extensive renovations, with work beginning on the space in 2019. The club and casino are connected by a hallway.Both spaces are available to rent for private events and parties. Combined the two spaces can hold about 400 people, Palmer said.The space now is modern with elements of the historic hotel. Much of the brick foundation and stone walls are still original, Palmer said.“The goal was to show off the original foundation, with cool lighting and maintain as much history as we could,” Palmer said. “But at the same time, bring a higher energy to it.”For Palmer, being able to cleanup and preserve some of the building’s history felt good.“The Bozeman Hotel is important to us and to our family,” Palmer said. “It has that awesome, downtown charm.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Zebra Josh Palmer Casino Catering Building Industry Enology Cocktail Lounge Bar Room Bozeman Hotel Building Vegas Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City Bozeman warming center scheduled to open Nov. 1 2 hrs ago Business Casino, dance club fill former Zebra Cocktail Lounge space in the Bozeman Hotel 3 hrs ago Politics Zinke, Neumann lead fundraising for Montana's new congressional seat 6 hrs ago Environment Wildlife managers remove grizzly traps after dumpster-raiding bears elude capture in the Paradise Valley 9 hrs ago Law Helena hospital says doctors 'threatened' by public officials over ivermectin request 10 hrs ago City Fundraising hurdle passed for Peets Hill land, but deal not closed Oct 18, 2021 What to read next City Bozeman warming center scheduled to open Nov. 1 Business Casino, dance club fill former Zebra Cocktail Lounge space in the Bozeman Hotel Politics Zinke, Neumann lead fundraising for Montana's new congressional seat Environment Wildlife managers remove grizzly traps after dumpster-raiding bears elude capture in the Paradise Valley Law Helena hospital says doctors 'threatened' by public officials over ivermectin request City Fundraising hurdle passed for Peets Hill land, but deal not closed Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman warming center scheduled to open Nov. 1 Posted: 5:45 p.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham committed to making Bozeman better Posted: Oct. 19, 2021 Editorial: The opening of Montana State's American Indian Hall is worthy of celebration Posted: Oct. 19, 2021 Guest column: One path forward in the Bozeman housing crunch Posted: Oct. 19, 2021 Letter to the editor: Courts building bond is worthy of your support Posted: Oct. 17, 2021