The Cancer Support Community Montana is expanding statewide with the goal of opening local chapters in Missoula and Great Falls and opening 15 resource centers across the state.
Founded in 2004 in Bozeman, CSCM provides free programming, support groups and other resources for children and adults impacted by cancer at its location on South 11th Avenue.
For the past two years the organization has eyed a statewide expansion, looking to open brick and mortar resource centers to complement virtual programming that is already available statewide, said Becky Franks, the CEO of the nonprofit.
“We’ve been Cancer Support Community Montana for many years, but unless you could drive (to Bozeman) it was kind of hard to actually participate in programs,” Franks said.
The first concrete steps to the statewide expansion will be the opening of a local chapter in Missoula. The organization plans to move into a space on Briggs Street and open by spring.
CSCM is also working to open a local chapter in Great Falls, likely to be housed in the Indian Family Health Clinic.
Programming at those chapters will be similar to Bozeman — which now runs over 50 free programs each month for children and adults both in-person and virtually.
In addition to the larger chapters in Great Falls and Missoula, CSCM plans to open 15 “resource centers” in rural areas of the state over the next three years.
At the resource centers, folks will be able to meet with a program director, receive mental health services, access CSCM’s services online and participate in virtual support groups and education.
“But there won’t be a population big enough to support too many in-person services,” Franks said.
The first five now in development will be in Libby, Lewistown, Butte, Dillon and Sidney, Franks said.
“We’ll try to build community within their setting, so that people don’t feel so alone,” she said.
The statewide expansion has been funded by CSCM investments and through grants, Franks said. Money raised during local fundraising campaigns held in Missoula and Great Falls will stay in each respective community, Franks said.
During a ribbon cutting held Tuesday to celebrate the statewide expansion Jodi Weak, the executive director of the Bozeman chapter, said the expansion won’t affect local programming.
“We’re excited for this expansion and to really focus on serving people across Montana. In the meantime, we’re not losing focus on what we’ve been doing for the last 18 years here in Bozeman.”
