Cactus Records & Gifts, a longtime downtown vinyl and gift shop, will be moving to its new home in February.
The record shop has operated at its downtown location at 29 W. Main St. since 1985, said owner Mike “Bueno” Good. In August, the retail unit was put up for sale.
The single unit in the downtown Hathhorn Building was listed at $1.8 million. As of Thursday, the sale was listed as “pending” on the McKenna Adams Commercial Realty website.
Originally, Good looked to buy the downtown property but said the price was unfeasible.
He spent about a month-and-a-half looking for a new location, he said. Options for commercial spaces that would fit Cactus Records’ needs were scarce.
Good purchased a retail space at 2742 W. Main St., between the Montana Science Center and Rook’s Games, in the fall.
The new location is about 3,000 square feet. That’s about 1,000 square feet smaller than their downtown location.
“It looks bigger,” he said.
Some minor renovations were needed, including building a wheelchair accessible bathroom, widening a staircase that goes to an upper level and taking down a wall that divided the main room in two.
Good also wanted to soundproof the adjoining walls on either side of the business.
That was partly to be a good neighbor — the record store tends to play a lot of music during business hours — but also because Good wants to begin offering free, all-ages live music shows.
Getting permitting to make the changes, and now delays with the actual renovations, have pushed the move-in date further back.
Good hopes to move soon and tentatively aims for the first weekend in February to vacate the downtown location.
The actual move should take about two or three weeks, he estimates. In the meantime, Good and his employees have been slowly trying to pack up the old location.
“It’s 20 years of accumulated stuff,” he said. “We’ve slowly been chipping away.”
Despite delays, Good said he was excited to be able to decorate and deck out the new space, calling it a “clean slate.”
“We’re definitely looking forward to that,” he said. “It’s a very fun atmosphere — a record store — and it will be cool to be able to recreate and redesign that from scratch.”
Cactus will still remain the same, at its core, but moving gave Good a chance to reevaluate some merchandise and refresh some of what Cactus has to offer.
Good said he shares the same sentiment as many of his customers who have come in to express dismay at the move.
“Everybody is disappointed,” he said. “We’ve always been a fixture downtown.”
Cactus Records has been downtown since it opened in the early 1970s. Its first storefront was on the corner of Babcock Street and Willson Avenue. It briefly moved and operated out of the basement of the Baxter Hotel.
It’s been at its 29 W. Main St. location since 1985, Good said. He took ownership in 2001, buying it from the previous owner Barbara Allen.
Early this month, Good also set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover moving costs. He wanted to ensure he was able to retain and pay his employees while the business closed down and transitioned to the new building.
As of Thursday, the fundraiser had garnered just over $5,000.
With the move, and customers popping in to shop one last time at the historic downtown location, Good said he was feeling the warmth from Bozeman.
“I really appreciate the support that Cactus has always gotten from the community,” Good said. “That support has really shined during this difficult time.”