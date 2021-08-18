Cactus Records
The long-standing Cactus Records, a downtown vinyl and gift shop, is looking for a new home. Its location in the Hawthorne Building is up for sale.

“We will be moving sometime in the next couple of months,” said owner Mike “Bueno” Good.

The retail condo that Cactus Records occupies was put on the market on Aug. 9 for $1.8 million. It’s listed by McKenna Adams Commercial Realty.

The unit has about 3,100 square feet of retail space and 1,700 square feet of office and storage space, according to the listing. Units in the Hawthorne Building, at 29 West Main St., are all owned separately, said real estate agent Katie Adams.

Cactus Records has been downtown since it opened in the early 1970s. Its first storefront was on the corner of Babcock Street and Willson Avenue, said Barbara Allen, who is selling the downtown storefront.

Allen bought Cactus Records in the mid-1970s, moving it briefly to the basement of the Baxter Hotel.

In 1980, she bought the storefront in the Hawthorne Building. She ran the business until 2001 when she sold it to Good, who will celebrate his 20th anniversary as the owner on Sept. 5.

Selling the space “is very bittersweet,” she said.

“It’s time,” Allen said. “Property values have gone up a lot and we figured we’re getting up there in our years and it might be time to play a little bit more.”

Cactus Records
Pedestrians stand outside Cactus Records on Main Street on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Cactus Records will most likely be moving locations soon, after the owner of its retail space listed it for sale.

Initially, Good has tried to find a way to buy the space himself but said that possibility fell through.

He isn’t sure where he’ll move the business yet. Much is unknown with news of the listing still fresh, he said.

“We’re committing to staying in Bozeman and doing the same thing we’ve been doing for our community,” Good said.

When asked if Good would like to keep the business downtown, he said he wasn’t sure.

“It might not be downtown,” he said. “Things downtown have gotten kind of expensive.”

Adams said a new buyer could opt to let the record store stay in the space, but that it was “all up in the air.” The listing for the condo said the tenants will move out by this fall.

Some prospective buyers have already expressed interest, she said.

“It’s what we expected,” Adams said.

Cactus Records joins other longtime Bozeman businesses that have recently been listed for sale.

The Molly Brown bar, at 703 West Babcock St., is still for sale. It was listed in October for $10 million and now is on the market for about $8 million.

Next door, the BagelWorks building, at 708 West Main St., is for sale for about $1.9 million.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

