A Bozeman-based nonprofit will take over administering more than $2 million in federal funding for family planning after winning a bid against the state department of health.
In November, Bridgercare, which provides family planning and sexual reproductive health care, applied to administer Title X funding.
Its application competed against the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which has been the longtime administrator of Title X funds through contracts to Montana clinics.
Title X is a federal grant program that provides funding to family planning clinics that provide services like breast or cervical cancer screening, contraceptive counseling, STI testing and other reproductive health services.
Bridgercare said recent legislative changes “designed to exclude” organizations like Planned Parenthood from receiving the federal funding was part of the reason it decided to apply to take over allocating the grants.
Starting April 1, Bridgercare will administer Title X funding across Montana for a five-year period. The nonprofit received $2,025,000 for the first year of funding, which will go to a network of eight providers in Montana across 16 service sites.
Bridgercare submitted a grant application to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Population Affairs in November. HHS announced the awards in a press release on Wednesday.
The state health department said it was “disappointed” in an emailed statement to the Chronicle.
“DPHHS is disappointed with the Biden administration’s refusal to renew funding for this longstanding, successful state program,” Megan Grotzke, a DPHHS spokesperson, said in an emailed statement.
The department also said it recognized that recent “pro-abortion federal rule changes” conflict with Montana law, but declined to answer specific questions citing the “recent nature of this news.”
The department also said Wednesday it would provide “transition and continuity” for Title X-funded clinics and their clients across Montana.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Bridgercare’s executive director Stephanie McDowell said she was confident the nonprofit could strengthen and bolster the Title X program and reiterated that hostile legislative changes were part of the reasoning in seeking to take over the program.
“These concerns spurred us to develop an alternative to the (state) Tittle X program that would exclude Bridgercare and other providers,” McDowell said.
Changes to Montana law during the 2021 Legislature restricted how the state health department could allocate Title X funding, including House Bill 620, which made changes to how the state could allocate the funding.
HB 620 prohibited the state from contracting with family planning providers that also provided federally qualified abortions. Under federal regulations, Title X funding is prohibited from being used to fund abortions.
Family planning services were also on a lower priority to receive funding than other primary care providers under HB 620, McDowell said.
While HB 620 would have prevented the state from allocating funding to certain family planning centers, Bridgercare has no restrictions on how it allocates and administers the grants.
That means Planned Parenthood of Montana, which was previously blocked from the federal money, will be able to receive funding through Bridgercare’s Title X network, dubbed Montana Family Planning.
Planned Parenthood of Montana had been blocked from receiving Title X funding since a 2019 change in Title X regulations that barred any provider in a Title X network from mentioning abortion care or asking for a referral, or clinics that provided abortion services.
In October, the Biden administration replaced the regulation “to restore access to equitable, affordable, client-centered, quality family planning services for more Americans.”
Montana Family Planning’s Title X network will launch with 8 providers operating 16 service sites across Montana.
Those include Butte Silver Bow Public Health, Central Montana Family Planning in Lewistown, Flathead Family Planning in Kalispell, Lake County Public Health, Northwest Community Health Center in Libby, One Health in Miles City and Planned Parenthood of Montana which has locations in Great Falls, Missoula, Helena and Billings.
Three providers who applied under DPHHS’ application will be left out, but McDowell said the nonprofit will look to include more providers in the future, including seeking to expand the network to focus on rural, tribal and indigenous communities and other underserved populations.
McDowell said having a nonprofit manage the grants will open up opportunities to expand the program in ways the state government was unable to, like being able to launch fundraising for Title X programs.
The majority of the grant money will go to the health care providers, with a small portion covering administrative costs. A budget will first be submitted to the Office of Population Affairs for approval, she said.
Other states that have nonprofits managing the Title X program include Texas, Nebraska and Arizona.
“As a nonprofit we feel like we can be flexible, nimble and creative,” McDowell said.