A local laser company is getting a multimillion dollar investment from a group of Montana-based investors.
Bozeman-based Bridger Photonics announced last week that Beaverhead Partners, an investing syndicate in Montana, has invested $55 million into the company.
Bridger Photonics specializes in emission reduction through laser, imaging, detection and ranging — or LiDAR — technology, company CEO and co-founder Pete Roos said. A laser sensor produced by the company is attached to an aircraft, then flown over oil and gas infrastructure.
The sensor maps and pinpoints images that show where methane is leaking from various pipes and other infrastructure.
That technology has earned Bridger Photonics contracts with national and international companies like ExxonMobil, Chesapeake Energy, Cenovus Energy and others.
Roos said that the number one goal of the investment was to have investors help to guide the company’s growth. Beaverhead Partners includes Madison Valley Partners, Next Frontier Capital and Carica Sustainable Investments.
Will Price, a co-lead with Next Frontier Capital, said that investing in a company based in Bozeman was exciting. Next Frontier Capital’s mission is to invest in Montana companies, and has made 23 investments in Montana so far, Price said.
Price said that the $55 million investment was a historic transaction in the state. Between 1995 and 2015, about $143 million had been invested in venture capital in the state, he said.
“It shows that really truly world class companies can be built here,” Price said.
Roos did not expect the company to have grown so much since its founding in 2006. But now Bridger Photonics has expanded into another 11,000 square foot space, and is expected to fill it within a year.
With the projected growth and new investment comes more jobs in the local economy, Roos said. One problem, however, is finding places for prospects to live. Roos said that some kind of employee housing is being discussed to attract workers.
Roos looks at the investment in terms of how many emissions the company will be able to reduce.
Methane is the second-most abundant greenhouse gas in the atmosphere, second to only carbon dioxide. The gas is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide at capturing heat in the atmosphere, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Roos said that he believes that he and his employees have the chance to make a greater impact on methane emissions as the company continues to grow.
“I want them to look back and talk to their grandkids (and tell them) ‘Back in the 2020s I was part of the team that solved this problem,’” Roos said.
