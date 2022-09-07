bridger photonics
The Bridger Photonics logo reflects a tree at the company headquarters in Bozeman on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

A local laser company is getting a multimillion dollar investment from a group of Montana-based investors.

Bozeman-based Bridger Photonics announced last week that Beaverhead Partners, an investing syndicate in Montana, has invested $55 million into the company.

Bridger Photonics specializes in emission reduction through laser, imaging, detection and ranging — or LiDAR — technology, company CEO and co-founder Pete Roos said. A laser sensor produced by the company is attached to an aircraft, then flown over oil and gas infrastructure.

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

