There’s a good base of snow at the Bridger Bowl Ski Area this winter, and employees are planning to open the mountain’s lifts and lodges to pass holders earlier than usual this season.
Before the long-awaited opening date on Friday, Dec. 9, staff need to build lift ramps, set up boundary ropes and install snow fences. The mountain’s ski patrol has to conduct avalanche mitigation work, according to Hiram Towle, Bridger Bowl’s general manager.
While Bridger employees prepare the mountain for downhill skiers and snowboarders, uphill travel along the slopes will shut down for the season at the end of the day on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Before that occurs, Towle wants people to treat the area as a backcountry environment.
“It’s looking great,” he said. “The fact that we have such a good base out there right now is really making people pretty stoked. It looks better, and the temperatures are better for snowmaking… Mother nature has been on our side.”
Beyond the preparations on the slopes, staff need to train employees and get the kitchens and retail shops set up. Bridger is adopting a new payroll and attendance system this year, but there aren’t many guest-facing improvements that visitors will notice, Towle said.
Rentals and lessons will be available at the ski area during opening day, and all of the mountain’s lodges and lifts are scheduled to open, with two possible exceptions.
Staff haven’t decided whether they’ll open the Alpine Cabin and Schlasman’s chairlift to the public on Dec. 9, but they’ll announce those details later in the week, Towle said. There’s still a fair amount of set-up and avalanche mitigation that needs to occur prior to the lift opening.