There’s a good base of snow at the Bridger Bowl Ski Area this winter, and employees are planning to open the mountain’s lifts and lodges to pass holders earlier than usual this season.

Before the long-awaited opening date on Friday, Dec. 9, staff need to build lift ramps, set up boundary ropes and install snow fences. The mountain’s ski patrol has to conduct avalanche mitigation work, according to Hiram Towle, Bridger Bowl’s general manager.

While Bridger employees prepare the mountain for downhill skiers and snowboarders, uphill travel along the slopes will shut down for the season at the end of the day on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Before that occurs, Towle wants people to treat the area as a backcountry environment.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

