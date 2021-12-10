Brewery, small butcher shop coming to Four Corners By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 10, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Mazevo Coffee was the first business in the newly remodeled Outpost building in Four Corners. Here it is, pictured on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Adam Beaupre, a managing partner of the Outpost building, gives a tour of one of the two spaces in the building that have not been claimed yet on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Four Corners. Five of the seven spaces in the building are spoken for. Although it's possible that the last two remaining spots could be combined to make one larger space. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Amanda Ullom, a budtender at Bloom Montana, hangs ornaments on a Christmas tree in the lobby of the medical marijuana dispensary on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Bloom Montana occupies one of the seven spaces in the newly remodeled Outpost building in Four Corners. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Construction continues on the new Bunkhouse Brewery space in the Outpost building on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Four Corners. The owner is hoping to open the space to the public sometime in January, depending on construction. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Adam Beaupre, a managing partner of the Outpost building, gives a tour of the new Bunkhouse Brewery space on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Four Corners. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Two men carry in a fabricated steel sign for the new Bunkhouse Brewery space on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Four Corners. The sign was created by Marty Balus at E3 Fabrication. A fan moves air around the space that will eventually become a meat and seafood shop in the new Outpost building in Four Corners on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Two new businesses, a brewery and meat market, are moving into a recently renovated building near the corner of Jackrabbit Lane and Huffine Lane in Four Corners.Bunkhouse Brewery and Primal Meat & Fish Market both plan to be opening early next year at the newly renovated building at 7715 Shedhorn Dr.Dubbed the Outpost, the large building was home to a thrift store and tube rental hut. Andy Beaupre, a co-owner of the building, said construction on the building began in 2019. Construction on the exterior of the building was finished in late 2020 — interior renovations specific to individual tenants are still ongoing. The building was stripped down and was almost entirely rebuilt, he said.Mazevo Coffee Roasters & Espresso was the first to move in. The Billings-based coffee chain opened its fourth location, and first in the Bozeman-area, in early 2021.Bloom Montana — a medical marijuana dispensary — moved in shortly after, Beaupre said.Bunkhouse Brewery and Primal Meat & Fish Market will be the third and fourth tenants to open in the building.Beaupre said there are two more spaces for lease in the building. For one space, Beaupre ideally wants to find a restaurant or eatery to move in and complement Bunkhouse’s operations.Beaupre said he, and his five other business partners, decided to redevelop that building because of its location in growing Four Corners and to provide more options for locals.“Driving to town anymore takes some time, it will be nice for people to have a little market, or the brewery,” he said. “It’ll provide an outlet for people who live there.”This will be Bunkhouse Brewery’s second location. The craft brewery has its original location, opened in 2015, at 1216 W. Lincoln St. in Bozeman.Owner Andy Stohlmann, who owns the brewery with his wife, Beth, said that they’ve been looking for a place to expand for several years now.“We’ve always been challenged by space,” Stohlmann said, of their first location. “It’s such a small space, so we knew we wanted something bigger where we can grow and expand.”The new location — in the center of the new building — will be about four times bigger than their location on Lincoln Street.The new brewery will be able to seatt about 150 to 200 people, with an upstairs mezzanine for more seating or private parties. Their Lincoln Street location can seat 49 people.“This feels very spacious,” Stohlmann said.Their brewing system in Four Corners will also be about four times bigger than the system they use in Lincoln Street. It will also be a “showpiece for the community,” Stohlmann said. Instead of a standard three-vessel brewing system, this is a five-vessel system built by a German company in 1998.The five-vessel system lends itself well to lighter beers, light lagers and pilsners, and Stohlmann said they’ll be exploring more traditional European varieties of beers.“We’ll be able to do geeky stuff on the brew side,” Stohlmann joked.Having more space might open doors to expand canning and distribution, but Stohlmann said they’ll still mainly cater to patrons drinking at the brewery.Stohlmann said he and his wife had been on the hunt for an adequate space to move into for years. They were drawn to the Four Corners location partly for its size, but also because there aren’t many places for locals to relax and drink a beer without having to drive into Bozeman.“For the people that live and work out here, we recognized that to really be an opportunity to help fill that need,” he said.Renovations on the interior of the brewery are still underway. The Stohlmanns are hopeful for a tentative opening in early January.Primal Meat & Fish Market will be moving in next to Bunkhouse Brewery. Opened by co-owners Cam Holt and Shane Cartularo, the small deli and grocery store will bring fresh meats and foods to the area.“There’s a need for grocery products in the Four Corners-area,” Cartularo said. “It would benefit a lot of residents out there to be able to come in and choose a variety of items rather than driving all that way (to Belgrade or Bozeman) for a simple meal.”Along with fresh meats, the market plans to also offer bear and wine, salads, dried pasta, vegetables and other specialty products.The market is in a 3,500-square-foot space. About half of that will be dedicated to the retail space.Cartularo, who has a background as a restauranteur and chef and owns Tarantino’s Pizza in downtown Bozeman, said the market also plans on having pre-marinated packaged meats and prepared meals like salads or pastas.“You can put the meat or vegetables on the grill, already seasoned marinated and ready to go,” he said. “It takes prep time out and makes it easier to enjoy going back to cooking.”While some seafood and fish will have to be shipped in, Cartularo said they wanted other meat products and produce to stay local.“We’d love to have as much locality as possible,” he said.Work is still being done to complete the interior of the market. Delays getting kitchen equipment shipped in has already delayed the market’s opening. Originally, Cartularo said they’d hoped for a November opening.Cartularo said he’s hoping for a tentative opening date of March 1. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 