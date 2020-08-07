A new four-story apartment building, brewery and retail space is in the works in midtown Bozeman.
The Ruh Building at 605 N. 7th Ave. is set for completion in December and will house a brewery, around 5,000 square feet of retail space and 16 apartment units. It’s being developed by Bill and Karen Ruh, who first visited Bozeman while their son attended Montana State University and now live in Australia.
“For us, it’s just the right opportunity at the right time,” said Bill Ruh. “The growth of Bozeman is very attractive to anybody in business ... the quality of life, the beauty of the region, the friendliness of the people.”
This is the first investment the Ruhs have made in Bozeman, Bill said. The couple plans to move to Bozeman.
Last Best Place Brewing, owned by the duo’s son and MSU alum Colin Ruh-Kirk, will fill the building’s brewery space.
The apartments will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, with rents starting around $1,200 for the one bedroom units and $1,800 for the two bedroom units and access to a rooftop lounge. The building will have 25 total parking spaces set behind the building.
“The building is in the front and the parking is in the back, so (we’re) trying to bring more of that downtown feel onto 7th instead of just a bunch of asphalt in front of the building,” Bill said. “We think that that’s going to make it quite stylish.”
The Ruh Building is in the Midtown Urban Renewal District, which uses money from taxes collected in the district to boost development. In February, Bozeman city commissioners unanimously voted to commit over $5 million from the fund to updating the sidewalks, street lights, curbs and gutters on the stretch of 7th Avenue between Durston Road and Mendenhall Street directly next to the new building.
Similar projects are also planned for the neighboring Aspen Street between North Fifth Avenue and North Seventh Avenue.
LBP Brewing began with Colin home-brewing beer here in Bozeman and sharing it with friends and fellow Masonic Lodge members.
“A friend commented, ‘I would pay money for this,’” Colin said. “He was like, ‘seriously, have you thought about starting a brewery?’”
So Colin started refining his beer and crafting recipes that could be used for more commercial brewing. He said the favorite beers of those who have tried them are a hefeweizen and a vanilla porter. The brewery is set to open at the same time the building does, sometime in December.
While canning beers wasn’t in the plan originally, Colin said COVID-19 has changed that.
“COVID is now a part of our world,” he said. “I had no plans to can for the first couple of years, but with everything going on, I plan on canning in the first six months to year.”
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.