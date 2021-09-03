Bozeman's first cannabis testing lab opens By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 3, 2021 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Buy Now Alexis England arranges samples of cannabis concentrated in methanol before testing them for potency at Stillwater Laboratory in Bozeman on Aug. 31, 2021. Stillwater's Bozeman facility was licensed to test cannabis products at the end of May, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Vials containing cannabis mixed with methanol take a ride on a spinning machine before being tested for potency at Stillwater Laboratory in Bozeman on Aug. 31, 2021. Stillwater's Bozeman facility was licensed to test cannabis products at the end of May, 2021. Christina Johnson, the scientific director of a cannabis testing lab in Bozeman, recently found pesticides in a marijuana sample. The grower was baffled, she said, since they didn't use any pesticides on their plants. Eventually, the grower found the culprit: their landlord had been spraying the exterior of the building with ant killer, which had contaminated the plant."You have to be very watchful of people, even their own home grows are going to have this problem," Johnson said. "They're going to be smoking ant killer. It's awful." Johnson is the cofounder of Stillwater Bozeman, the city's first lab — and only in southwestern Montana — that tests Montana's cannabis products for quality and potency. The lab tests Montana-grown medical marijuana for its potency, pesticides, microbes and molds, terpenes — which give cannabis its flavor and character — and mycotoxins. The lab also tests for the presence of E. coli and salmonella.Tucked away on a side street near Bozeman’s cannery district, the new lab holds about $2 million worth of lab equipment including high-tech mass spectrometers and instruments that can break material down to parts per billion.Stillwater Bozeman, founded by Johnson and her husband Andrew Johnson, is the first cannabis testing lab in southwestern and eastern Montana. There are four others licensed with the state — one in Ravalli, one in Olney and two in Missoula.The Johnsons' lab opened this summer — initially called Future Labs — in partnership with Stillwater Laboratories, the cannabis testing site north of Whitefish in Olney. Stillwater Labs was founded in 2017 by husband-and-wife duo Ron and Kristine Brost. The lab offers testing for medical marijuana growers, providers and consumers across the state.The two labs merged under Stillwater Laboratories Group, as Stillwater Bozeman and Stillwater North. Both follow state regulations to ensure that Montana's cannabis is safe, free of toxins and labeled correctly by dispensaries.Stillwater Labs was already looking to open a lab in the lower half of Montana after years of steady growth, Ron Brost said. Merging with Johnson's endeavor just made sense, he said. "We had a real meeting of the minds," Brost said. "Our philosophies, adherence to science and our customer focus were so well-aligned we said, 'wait a minute, we can save ourselves a lot of trouble and combine and make a stronger organization.'"The Bozeman lab is run by Johnson, who holds a doctorate in clinical immunology and a master’s in molecular medicine. She became interested in cannabis from a clinical standpoint and its cross section with her doctoral research.The merge comes just ahead of a likely increase in need for cannabis testing. Many states saw demand for cannabis double and triple shortly after marijuana was legalized for recreational use, Brost said.The cannabis supply has worried adult-use advocates as many point to states like Illinois, which nearly ran out of marijuana after legalizing recreational use.Montana voters legalized general recreational cannabis last year, but adult-use sales won’t begin until January 2022 and the state has spent this year hammering out the details of recreational marijuana sales.Adults can now possess up to an ounce of marijuana legally, but purchasing it remains illegal until next year. Medical marijuana cardholders can grow four marijuana plants, while non-cardholders can grow two marijuana plants in a residence.Brost said that Montanan growers and providers will likely start moving more product in 2022, all of which should be tested — including home grows.Regulations for testing recreational marijuana should be held to at least the same standard as medical cannabis, Brost said. "(Adult-use marijuana) is going to be more pervasive," he said. "There's going to be more chances of something slipping through that needs to be tested." Samples at the two labs usually take about four days to process, although dispensaries can pay for a 3-day rush order.About 300 samples can be tested per day between the two labs, which essentially doubled Stillwater Labs' capacity, Brost said. Thirty people are employed between the two labs, including couriers who transport samples from around the state.Brost said recreational cannabis should be held to the same standard as medical marijuana, if not higher.For Brost and Johnson, it's about being transparent for consumers and ensuring the product — be it a vape, edible or bud — is safe for consumers."Our purpose, of course, is to provide safe medical marijuana for patients in Montana," Brost said. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 