Airport Planes
A passenger plane prepares for take off at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in this 2018 photo.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

With one more month to go, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport has already handled over 2 million passengers ,making it the busiest calendar year on record for the airport.

Through November, the airport has handled 2,089,708 passengers, according to airport statistics.

That’s already surpassed the last calendar year’s record, at 1.94 million passengers in 2021.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

