The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport announced Thursday its 10th airline, Avelo Airlines, will soon begin flights to the airport’s 30th direct destination: Burbank, California.
Flights between Burbank and Bozeman are planned to start on April 30 and are scheduled to occur 4 times each week. Introductory rates for one-way tickets will be as low as $19, not including carry-on and checked bag fees between $10 and $35, with exceptions or limited numbers for Memorial Day weekend.
“This is exciting for us to be one of the first destinations that they serve out of Burbank,” said Airport Director Brian Sprenger. “It will compete to some degree (with other Los Angeles-area flights), however it will also probably stimulate business both from California to Montana as well as Montana to Burbank.”
Avelo is a new commercial airline, though it has operated as a charter airline under a different name and did fly in and out of BZN on occasion.
Charter airlines, similar to charter buses, are entire planes that are booked by one entity to take people from one place to another, often on business trips, as opposed to commercial airlines where people book individual seats.
The first Avelo commercial flight is scheduled to take off from the Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28.
“After more than 20 years of steadily shrinking consumer choice, the American flying public wants and deserves more options and lower fares,” said Andrew Levy, the founder, chairman and CEO of Avelo. “Avelo offers both — along with a refreshingly smooth and convenient experience.”
Avelo offers one-way tickets at such a low price because, more than anything, it makes people notice, Sprenger said.
“Nineteen dollars gets a lot of attention,” he said. “When you’re a new airline, you need attention. So this is really their way to establish themselves in the market and say ‘hey, if you’re heading to Southern California, think of us.’”
Levy was a co-founder and former president of Allegiant Air and former CFO of United Airlines, both of which offer seven direct destinations from BZN.
