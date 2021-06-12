Bozeman vinyl shops to celebrate Record Store Day

Kels Koch, the owner of the Wax Museum, a record store on the north end of town, is hopeful his first time participating in Record Store Day — a national day to promote independent record stores — will bring some buzz to his store.
“I’m opening a couple hours early to accommodate the vinyl-hungry kids beating down the door,” Koch said Friday.
In its 14th year, Record Store Day is a day for independent record store owners to release special albums, reissues and limited-edition records, and to showcase local musicians.
Last year, instead of the usual one-day event, there were three ‘drop days’ meant to help stop the spread of COVID-19 while still promoting local record stores.
This year there will be two drop dates on June 12 and July 17 in place of the one-day event typically scheduled in April.
The thought is to create excitement for record stores while avoiding large events and parties
“This is going to be a lowkey event,” Koch said. “(It’s) designed to bring people into record stores over the next few weeks.”
Bozeman’s record shops, Cactus Records, at 29 W. Main St., and the Wax Musuem, at 404 E. Bryant St., both plan to open at 9 a.m. Saturday in observance of Record Store Day.
The record stores will have first access to new releases and reissues from artists like the Beastie Boys, Lady Gaga, The Cure, Jerry Garcia Band and AC/DC.
Cactus Records owner Mike “Bueno” Good said usually he’d see a line of people waiting outside on Record Store Day.
Usually, it’s his biggest sales day of the year, Good said. The record store usually makes a party out of the day, hiring bands and food vendors.
This year will be scaled back, with a few musicians performing from 3 to 5 p.m., Good said. He’s hopeful to have a bigger event on July 17, for Record Store Day’s second drop.
Come Saturday, he’s not quite sure what to expect but is hopeful people will be excited to snag some limited-edition records.
Koch opened the Wax Museum last April and said the timing was unfortunate to open the new store.
“I would open my door and see tumbleweeds,” Koch said. “Nobody’s coming in.”
But business has picked up for Koch this spring, he said. He has a dedicated group of regular clientele and is starting to see more foot traffic and gain some name recognition.
“I’ve seen a 30% bump in business and it’s about where I need to be,” Koch said.
Good said he’s also seen an increase in traffic to his store going into this summer and, despite the pandemic, his record shop fared better than expected last year.
“Our business got better and better throughout (the pandemic),” he said. “I think that happened worldwide.”
With people quarantined or with a little more time on their hands than normal, some began to look into vinyl collections.
“A lot more people bought turntables and got acquainted with their music collections,” he said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com