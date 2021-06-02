Roby Burch didn’t intend to develop a grill and start a company selling them.
He just wanted to drink some beers with friends, eat good food and have a grill he could take on outdoor excursions.
When Burch, 26, couldn’t find a grill he wanted — something that was portable and versatile — he decided to jerry-rig one himself.
Working on his family ranch near Big Timber as a boy, Burch got used to making do with what he had.
In 2016, while at Gettsyburg College studying English, he made a suspended grill with some chains, pipes and a 55-gallon barrel and took it to parties and cookouts with friends.
“I had no intention of ever even commercializing the product,” Burch said. “It was just my burn barrel.”
But the grill was hit and, inspired by outdoor gear companies like Yeti or Sitka Gear, Burch decided to develop the barbecue business in Four Corners.
Burch comes from a line of entrepreneurs. His two sisters started a handbag company in New York, and his father, Bob Burch, is a successful businessman founding a women and children’s sportswear retailer, Eagle’s Eye, out of college.
Having an eye for business “got embedded” in Burch, he said.
In March of 2020 his grill, the Burch Barrel, hit stores. Along with the grill, the company sells utensils and clothing.
The Burch Barrel is a suspended grill that can double as a firepit. The grill hangs off a tripod-like mount and the height is adjustable.
“It puts the barrel at the center,” said Ariel Paradis, Burch Barrel’s marketing director.
“Instead of putting the grill in the corner and someone is stuck tending it out of the group, this puts everyone around it.”
While still an early startup, Burch said Burch Barrel has started to gain a following.
Celebrity chef Jet Tila — seen on shows like Chopped and Cutthroat Kitchen — uses a Burch Barrel and has created recipe videos for the company’s website.
The grill also made a Forbes list for the best grills and smokers of 2021.
Burch officially launched in March 2020 after working on the company behind the scenes for about a year. He spent more than two years perfecting the design of the grill, which is now on its second generation.
Launching his company in the middle of the pandemic was serendipitous, he said.
“People at the time were spending time in the backyard with their families when they’re stuck at home,” Burch said. “It worked out well for us. We bought our first thousand and we sold our first thousand.”
Since then, sales have been steady and the grill has been growing a fanbase, Paradis said.
Burch developed the grill as a way to connect with friends and family, while staying true to his ranching roots — he hopes that translates to people who use the barrel.
“That’s what we’re aiming for: slowing down, enjoying the process of cooking and spending time with family,” he said.
