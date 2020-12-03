A new two-story medical clinic recently received approval from the city’s planning department for a location in north-central Bozeman.
The two-story Walton Homestead Medical Clinic was proposed to the city in August. The new building will be on a roughly one-acre lot at the corner of West Oak Street and North 15th Avenue, near Smith’s Grocery and the Oak Street Kenyon Noble, according to public planning documents.
Developer Black Dirt, LLC, refused comment on the project.
According to architectural documents submitted to the city by architecture firm Legends Studio, the two-story, roughly 9,300-square-foot clinic will have 16 exam rooms, including several specific to colonoscopy and gynecological procedures. It will also include a lab, a radiology room, several blood drawing stations, and an area for children to play in the waiting room.
The second floor of the building will be mainly offices. Additional architectural documents show that the exterior of the building will be brick and black steel, and the parking lot will have 35 spaces and parking for bicycles, as well.
Walton Homestead Medical Clinic will join several clinics in that area of Bozeman, including Bozeman Health’s walk-in b2 MicroCare and Bridgercare.
According to the city’s construction permit lookup, Black Dirt, LLC, and a representative for Legends Studio have applied for permits to begin work at the property at 1245 N. 15th Ave. Those applications are pending.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.