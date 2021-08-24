Bozeman outdoor gear company expands headquarters By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 24, 2021 6 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Members of Ironworkers Local 732 prepare to install the roof on the new Stone Glacier building on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A rendering if the interior of Stone Glacier's new headquarters at 106 All W. Trail, off of Huffine Lane. The outdoor gear company expects the building to be completed in April 2022. Courtesy photo Buy Now A rendering if the exterior of Stone Glacier's new headquarters at 106 All W. Trail, off of Huffine Lane. The outdoor gear company expects the building to be completed in April 2022. A Bozeman outdoor gear company has begun construction on a new headquarters that will double the size of its current facility after COVID-19 helped bolster business. Stone Glacier, a company that makes outdoor gear and supplies, broke ground on the new headquarters in June. It's nearly double the size of its current storefront on Griffin Drive. "We're maxed out at this location," CEO Jeff Sposito said. Near the corner of Huffine Lane and Love Lane, the 16,000 square foot building will house its 16 employees, Sposito said.The new headquarters will have a larger retail storefront and lounge, a stage for company hosted events and parties, a photography and videography studio, and bigger office and warehousing spaces."We really designed it for our business needs," he said. The company hopes to move into the building by April 2022.Founded in 2012, Stone Glacier has been steadily growing for the past five years, he said. "The first four years of our business was very small, king of a garage-type business," he said. Starting with two employees in a 2,500-square-foot office, the company has grown to employee 16 people.For the third year in a row, Stone Glacier was named as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. and the fastest growing in Montana in 2021 by Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list. The pandemic has also been a boon for the outdoor gear company."People are reallocating money they’d spend on a family vacation on (outdoor gear)," he said.Montana saw a big increase in outdoor recreation this year, with both state parks and with Yellowstone National Park seeing record numbers of visitors. That equated to more people spending money on outdoor gear. Sposito expects the company will continue its upward trajectory."With the effect of the pandemic people are doing more outdoor activities and activities they can do without traveling," Sposito said. "Like hunting, fishing and camping." Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 