A Bozeman-based nonprofit has released a new report analyzing trail usage using cloud-based data in the Bridgers, touting the method as a potential pathway for further protecting wild places in an ever-growing recreation economy.
Dr. Megan Lawson, an economist at Headwaters Economics, says the new method, which includes data from popular sites such as Strava and Alltrails, will better quantify outdoor traffic, providing land managers a vital understanding of how much traffic our public lands receive, including where, when, and under what conditions.
“We’ve been doing research for five or six years now... [we initially] collected data using trail counters at trailheads,” said Lawson. “And now, we expanded upon that by bringing in cloud-based data to essentially fill in the gaps.”
In 2021, infrared trail counters were placed at several trailheads along the Bridgers for three months, anonymously tracking visitors. The problem, however, was that many existing trails in the range weren’t included. “It takes a person going out, setting up [the counters], and monitoring them and so we ended up essentially only understanding what’s happening close to trailheads,” said Lawson.
Using the cloud-based data — which is also anonymous — Headwaters Economics has now provided traffic statistics for 120 miles, doubling the previous report and including more secluded areas such as the ridgeline from Sacagawea Peak to Baldy Mountain.
Despite the new data expanding the information geographically, only 5% of the visitors picked up by counters used Strava. Still, Lawson said they calibrated the two datasets to get accurate estimates.
“There’s a lot of really neat information in there [and] there can be a narrative with how quickly Bozeman is growing, that our trails are too crowded,” she said. “But poking around on that map, you’ll see that there are a lot of places where there aren’t tons of people, and there a lot of beautiful quiet places close to home.”
Infrared trail counters showed the steep trail to the M averaged 240 daily users from July through September in 2021, and a daily average of 245 users at Middle Cottonwood trail. However, cloud-based data showed an average daily traffic of two people for upper Corbly Gulch and eight for the upper section of Shafthouse, in the northern Bridgers.
For the average user, the report provides a new understanding of how busy the Bridgers are, but being an economic research nonprofit, Lawson leverages her findings as a valuable tool for land managers advocating for more funding.
In recent decades, the recreation economy has seen tremendous growth with billions of dollars pumped in from apparel and gear, boating and fishing, and numerous other outdoor activities. Montana’s outdoor economy makes up 4.4% of its GDP, the second highest percentage in the country.
Yet, at the same time, funding has decreased. “From 2007 to 2017 the U.S. Forest Service’s recreational budget declined by 14 percent while recreational use increased by 5 percent,” the report said, continuing that from 2019 to 2021, “recreational outings increased by 14 percent.”
“This kind of information is so important for managers when they’re scheduling maintenance [or] thinking about parking lot capacity and those land or resource management questions,” Lawson said. “Land managers know their territory really well and this data helps back the anecdotes and suspicions that folks have.”{/div}
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.