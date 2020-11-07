Two Montana record labels have teamed up to release a 28-track compilation album, with all proceeds going to the MT BIPOC Mutual Aid Fund.
Bozeman’s Rumble Gut Records and Missoula’s Anything Bagel released, “It’s Complicated: A Compilation of Songs,” on Bandcamp on Oct. 30, and will be shipping out cassettes in the coming weeks.
Connor Lachenbruch, who founded and runs Rumble Gut, said he and the Anything Bagel crew chose the mutual aid fund because direct aid, like the fund, are championed by racial justice activists as one of the most effective ways to make positive change.
“It seems like most of those people, since the protests started in May, have been really emphasizing the importance of mutual aid and direct aid within your community, spreading out wealth as much as you can and taking care of immediate needs now rather than waiting for systemic changes that may or may not actually prevent those needs from sprouting up,” Lachenbruch said. “I was just really inspired by the way that the Montana mutual aid fund has been doing their work and their dedication and so it felt like the most appropriate fit.”
The MT BIPOC Mutual Aid Fund is a community fund that distributes money to Black, Indigenous and people of color directly. It’s distributed thousands of dollars since it began operating in early summer. According to the fund’s social media, it was able to distribute $6,400 to 13 BIPOC Montanans who needed help in October.
The money that MT BIPOC Mutual Aid Fund distributes helps BIPOC in Montana, many of whom are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
MT BIPOC Mutual Aid Fund did not return a request for comment.
“They’ve been doing a really good job at getting money directly to people who need help meeting their basic needs,” said Jon Cardiello, who founded Anything Bagel alongside Sanders Smith. “It just seemed like a really direct way to give money to people who need it.”
The idea for a compilation album of Montana artists had been in Lachenbruch’s mind for a while.
“Connor had thought of the idea of having a bunch of Montana artists all together on a comp, even if they weren’t a part of our labels,” said Smith. “That was probably like, a year and a half ago.”
Smith, Cardiello and Lachenbruch have all stopped playing and going to live shows because of the pandemic, as many artists have. But a compilation album with nearly 30 Montana bands and artists seemed like the perfect way to jump back into releasing music and to raise money for something they all care about.
“We checked in with Connor after a couple months of no live music, no shows, no releasing anything, and it seemed like Connor was in a similar boat,” Cardiello said. “It seemed like a good project to kind of get back into gear and also involve a lot more artists than we’d normally get to do something with and help raise money for something.”
Cardiello said that as of Thursday afternoon, over 50 copies of the compilation had been sold digitally and on tape, adding up to over $500 that will go to MT BIPOC Mutual Aid.
“It’s Complicated” is available on rumblegutrecords.com and at anythingbagel.bandcamp.com.
