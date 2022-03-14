A Bozeman-based kombucha brewer and beverage company is launching a line of hard teas.
John Griffith, co-founder and CEO of Zesty Beverages, said the launch of the hard teas marks a turning point for the start-up company.
“This does present kind of a big fundamental embrace of something different from Zesty,” Griffith said.
Founded in 2016 as Dean’s Zesty Booch, Zesty Beverages offers non-alcoholic kombucha drinks and four hard kombucha seltzers.
The Party Hard Tea will launch to Montana consumers on April 1, Griffith said. The hard tea will be available anywhere Zesty Beverages is normally found.
Developing a hard tea has been a goal for several years now, Griffith said. The brewers toyed with the idea and began developing it about four years ago, he said.
While hard tea is a growing industry — Forbes estimates it grew by 25% in 2020 with over 100 brands — there aren’t many Montana brewers or distilleries making the product, Griffith said.
The industry is primarily still dominated by large brands like Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, he said.
Zesty’s Party Hard Tea will be set apart by its commitment to being a healthier option with no added sugar and organic ingredients.
“We’re trying to be first in and best dressed,” Griffith said. “We’re pretty proud of it.”
Despite the hardships of the pandemic, Griffith said it gave the company time to evaluate its future and grow thoughtfully. Business also boomed — the company grew by triple digits in 2020, he said.
Zesty’s tap room closed in April 2020. At the time it was a pandemic-induced closure, but it won’t likely reopen as it’s now being used for additional brewing and canning space.
While Griffith said he’d like to see the tasting room eventually return, the company is instead focusing on expanding its wholesaling and its launch into other states.
The teas and kombuchas are canned at Zesty’s location in the Cannery District and distributed across Montana, to Colorado, Wyoming and Minnesota.
As it grows, Griffith said it may look to expand its headquarters. For now, the small space attached to Wildrye Distilling will do.
Zesty Beverages is a team of six, all based in Bozeman, Griffith said. The company aims to add two employees this year, with a focus on marketing and selling the product in other states.
Griffith wants to expand the company, especially in Montana. He’s hoping to see the company double or even triple in size. Zesty Beverages wants to continue with its line of non-alcoholic kombuchas and Griffith said they’re considering developing a line of canned cocktails.
But first, Griffith is hoping the launch of the hard teas will go smoothly.
“We’re really optimistic about it,” Griffith said.