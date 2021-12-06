Bozeman Health to build housing near the airport By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Bridger Mountains tower over Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital on Nov. 19. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman Health plans to build a workforce housing development outside of Belgrade near the airport in an effort to help retain and attract new employees in Gallatin County’s increasingly expensive housing market.The development, announced Monday, will be the first workforce housing project of this scale the health system has undertaken.The development is planned to be built in partnership with ERES Capital, a real estate investment and development firm. ERES Capital CEO Mike Elliot said many details on the development are still being ironed out and that initial plans have not yet been submitted to the city of Belgrade.Bozeman Health plans to initially build approximately 100 units in partnership with ERES Capital, according to the Monday announcement.The development is planned to be in the Yellowstone Airport Plaza, a former gravel pit south of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport at Gallatin Field that is being redeveloped into a more than 50-acre mixed-use site with tentative plans for hotels, restaurants, a movie theater and bowling alley and some housing developments.Construction on the 15-acre workforce housing development could begin as early as summer 2022 and be completed toward the end of 2023.That would be the first part of the project and Bozeman Health in the future “will also be able to expand the number of units available to employees.”With this first phase, “the goal is to have these units available for employees to rent at attainable rates,” Bozeman Health said in a press release. What those “attainable rates” will be are still being narrowed down, said Edie Willey, Bozeman Health’s chief people officer.“It’s making sure someone that’s making $17 an hour can have access to that housing,” she said, but said she wasn’t yet able to give a dollar amount for what monthly rent may look like for the development.Willey said the housing market has become increasingly untenable for Bozeman Health employees to find a place to live in the Gallatin Valley. That’s made retaining employees and attracting prospective employees difficult, she said.“It’s gotten to a point where a number of our employees cannot afford to live here in Gallatin Valley,” Willey said.Like many businesses and organizations in Bozeman, finding staff has become a challenge. Bozeman Health has several hundred open positions. In early September, the hospital had more than 400 job openings.In October, Bozeman Health raised its minimum wage to $17 an hour in an effort to keep up with local competition and attract new employees.“I’m sensitive to the fact that even though the $17 was well received and people were excited about it, I want to be realistic it doesn’t solve everyone’s problems,” Willey said.Willey said Bozeman Health is also exploring shorter-term solutions like finding additional housing in the interim and using the employee emergency fund to help struggling employees.“We’re just looking at what we can do to put a band aid on that immediate need” she said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Employee Bozeman Firm Economics Work Building Industry Finance Commerce Housing Market Workforce Eres Capital Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business Bozeman Health to build housing near the airport 3 hrs ago News Bozeman School District sees declining COVID-19 cases 4 hrs ago News 'They deserve to have a good Christmas:' Bozeman group seeks donations for high school students experiencing homelessness 4 hrs ago Wildfires 'You can’t kill little towns like this': Denton starts long recovery after wildfire 5 hrs ago Environment FWP proposes major changes to some limited elk permits 6 hrs ago City City transitioning to new citizen board structure Dec 5, 2021 What to read next Business Bozeman Health to build housing near the airport News Bozeman School District sees declining COVID-19 cases News 'They deserve to have a good Christmas:' Bozeman group seeks donations for high school students experiencing homelessness Wildfires 'You can’t kill little towns like this': Denton starts long recovery after wildfire Environment FWP proposes major changes to some limited elk permits City City transitioning to new citizen board structure Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman Fire extinguished Sunday afternoon apartment fire Posted: 4:45 p.m. 'They deserve to have a good Christmas:' Bozeman group seeks donations for high school students experiencing homelessness Posted: 4:30 p.m. 'You can’t kill little towns like this': Denton starts long recovery after wildfire Posted: 3:30 p.m. A parade, a stubborn malamute and a beer bong: Police Reports for Sunday, Dec. 5 Posted: 3:30 p.m. Meyer, Ralph O. Posted: Dec. 5, 2021 Latest Local Bozeman Health to build housing near the airport 3 hrs ago Bozeman Fire extinguished Sunday afternoon apartment fire 4 hrs ago 'They deserve to have a good Christmas:' Bozeman group seeks donations for high school students experiencing homelessness 4 hrs ago 'You can’t kill little towns like this': Denton starts long recovery after wildfire 5 hrs ago