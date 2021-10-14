Bozeman Health File
Bozeman Health sits off of Highland Boulevard on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A former employee of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital has settled a two-year lawsuit with the hospital after accusing administrators of wrongfully firing her and damaging her reputation.

Susan Connell filed the lawsuit in December 2019 in Gallatin County District Court accusing her supervisors at Bozeman Health of firing her because of her age and out of retaliation for raising concerns about perceived safety issues in the then under-construction women and children’s tower.

The lawsuit was settled on May 19, said Michael San Souci, Connell’s attorney.

San Souci said the terms of the settlement are confidential and that he and Connell were “not at liberty to discuss” it. Connell did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Bozeman Health declined to comment, saying it does not comment on private employment matters and respects the confidentiality rights of employees.

In 2019, Connell, who was 68 at the time, was fired after working for 30 years in Bozeman Health’s obstetric department. She oversaw the hospitals labor and delivery, postpartum care and nursery.

Connell was “informed and believes” her salary and benefits tied to her longevity at the hospital, including retirement, played a role in her ousting, the Chronicle reported at the time.

The lawsuit says Connell appealed her dismissal, which hospital administration denied.

The complaint also alleged hospital management spread false information about her “implicating that she was guilty of serious and scandalous wrongdoing” once she left that harmed her personal and professional reputation.

Bozeman Health is Gallatin County’s largest private employer, with about 2,400 employees.

The hospital netted a little more than $330 million in revenue and paid more than $77.2 million in wages and salaries to its employees, according to its most recent available public tax filings in 2019.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

