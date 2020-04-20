A new mental health urgent care center has opened in Bozeman in response to COVID-19 and its effect on Montanans’ mental health.
Bozeman Health, in partnership with Western Montana Mental Health Center and the Help Center, opened the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center at the Gallatin Mental Health Center, according to a joint news release from the three organizations. The center opened last week and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The new urgent care center is a spot for people who call the Help Center's 211 crisis line and need a higher level of care but don’t need to go to an emergency room.
“Help Center 211 is proud to be part of a centralized system for the intake and triage of requests for behavioral health services that improves referral quality, reduces system inefficiencies, and allows for ease of accessing services for individuals in distress,” said Christina Powell, executive director of Help Center, Inc. “All they have to do is call 211.”
BHUCC offers crisis interventions, psychiatric evaluations and clinical assessments, on-demand brief counseling and medication management services to patients referred to the center by 211. It also helps patients link up with other resources.
“As Bozeman Health has responded to and prepared for a medical response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve also been hard at work behind the scenes ensuring access to needed behavioral health services,” said Maureen Womack, Bozeman Health’s system director of behavioral health. “We are also coordinating with local law enforcement and community leaders so they are aware of the care that is available to them and this change in how we are addressing the increased need for mental health services through the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center.”
Seed funding for the center is provided by Bozeman Health via the COVID-19 Compassion Fund and its donors.
The Help Center’s 211 line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help anyone who needs mental health support. More information about the Help Center and the services it provides can be found at montana211.org.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.