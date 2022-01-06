Bozeman Health opening convenience care clinic in Four Corners By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Jan 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman Health is planning to open convenience care clinic for minor ailments in Four Corners.The b2 MicroCare is set to open in April in a space in the newly renovated building at 7715 Shedhorn Drive in Four Corners, Bozeman Health announced in a Thursday press release.The building, dubbed the Outpost, was renovated in 2020 and houses several businesses with more openings planned. Mazevo Coffee Roasters & Espresso and Bloom Montana — a cannabis dispensary — both opened in early 2021. Bozeman’s Bunkhouse Brewery plans to open a second location in the building later this spring, and a meat market, Primal Meat & Fish Market, is also set to open this spring.The 1,900-square-foot b2 MicroCare clinic is aimed at bringing convenient care to the fast-growing Four Corners and Gallatin Gateway area, said Tamara Havenhill-Jacobs, Bozeman Health’s chief information officer.“We just want to be able to continue to provide quick and convenient access for the friends and neighbors we have that live and work in that area,” she said. While the Four Corners area is rapidly growing, Havenhill-Jacobs said there are no immediate plans to bring clinics offering higher levels of care to the area.The b2 MicroCare clinic is staffed daily by either a nurse practitioner or a physician’s assistant, and a patient care tech, she said.The clinic is for ailments like minor illnesses, like the flu, common cold and other infections, minor injuries, earaches or other minor issues that don’t quite merit urgent care. It can treat all patients ages 2 and older.Appointments at b2 MicroCare are made in 15-minute increments. The clinic offers menu-based pricing with visits starting at a pay-now rate of $65, and it also accepts most major insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid.Walk-in care is also accepted, and same or next-day appointments can be made online.This will be Bozeman Health’s second b2 MicroCare location. Its first location opened in 2018 at the corner of North 19th Avenue and Oak Street. The new Four Corners location will offer all the same services as the 19th Avenue location. What to read next Montana State University Montana State University clears hurdle for a potential private hotel on campus 1 hr ago News Where to watch Montana State football's return to the national championship around Bozeman 2 hrs ago News Warmer weather, snow and continued ice jams predicted through end of week in Bozeman Jan 5, 2022 Regional News DEQ accepting comment on proposed Logan Landfill expansion Jan 5, 2022 Environment Groups request independent investigation into Hebgen Dam malfunction Jan 5, 2022 State MT bought more than $1.5M in cannabis on opening weekend of recreational sales Jan 5, 2022 