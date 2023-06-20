Dr. Kathryn Bertany, pictured on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, has been hired as the CEO of Bozeman Health after serving as interim CEO since November 2022.
Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Bozeman Health has named Dr. Kathryn Bertany as its permanent chief executive officer, months after she took over on an interim basis.
Bertany has been with the health system for four years. She has a background in pediatrics and an MBA. She was appointed interim CEO in October 2022 after former CEO John Hill resigned.
Hill faced a no confidence vote from Bozeman Health physicians amid a revenue loss of $14.8 million in cuts of 53 positions.
