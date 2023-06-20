Let the news come to you

Bozeman Health has named Dr. Kathryn Bertany as its permanent chief executive officer, months after she took over on an interim basis.

Bertany has been with the health system for four years. She has a background in pediatrics and an MBA. She was appointed interim CEO in October 2022 after former CEO John Hill resigned.

Hill faced a no confidence vote from Bozeman Health physicians amid a revenue loss of $14.8 million in cuts of 53 positions.


