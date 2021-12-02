Indigenous Peoples' Day
Denise Juneau speaks to a crowd during an Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration Oct. 11 at Burke Park.

Former Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Denise Juneau will join Bozeman Health’s executive team in a new position focused on “informing and educating legislation and policy.”

Kallie Kujawa, who has been heading the health care system’s COVID-19 response, has also taken an executive position. Bozeman Health announced the additions to its executive team late Wednesday evening in a press release.

Both will start in the new positions effective Jan. 3.

Juneau will oversee “assessment, planning and implementation of community priorities,” according to Bozeman Health. She will also help build partnerships across the health system, Gallatin County and the state as the chief government and community affairs officer.

Juneau served as the superintendent of public instruction in Montana from 2009 to 2017. She ran unsuccessfully as the Democratic candidate for Montana’s congressional seat against Republican incumbent Ryan Zinke in 2016.

In 2018, Juneau went on to work as the superintendent of Seattle Public Schools. She resigned in May.

Juneau is a member of the Mandan-Hidatsa Nations and descendant of the Blackfeet Nation, Tlingit and Haida Indian Nations of Alaska and the Oneida Nation. She was the first Native American woman to be elected to a statewide office in the U.S.

Kallie Kujawa will take on the role of chief clinical transformation officer with Bozeman Health. Bozeman Health said Kujawa will “help to provide the infrastructure and tools needed to guide leaders, clinicians and staff.”

Kujawa has been with Bozeman since 2007, starting as a registered nurse and now serving as the system director of quality and safety. She has also been the commander for Bozeman Health’s COVID-19 incident response team throughout the pandemic.

