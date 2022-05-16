Bozeman Health is starting a process of updating and revising a 16-year-old land use plan for Highland Glen.
The subarea plan will guide future use of the undeveloped Highland Glen area, similar to a neighborhood plan, and fits within Bozeman’s newly adopted growth policy.
As part of the process, Bozeman Health will begin to seek public comment on the draft starting during an open house in June.
Highland Glen encompasses about 310 acres of undeveloped agricultural land and 140 acres of nature preserve trails. It also encompasses the developed hospital, Gallatin Mental Health Center and Hillcrest Senior Living.
Bozeman Health is updating the plan — last created in 2006 — at the request of the city of Bozeman.
Bozeman updated its growth policy in October 2020. In June, the city of Bozeman asked Bozeman Health to update its subarea plan, to align with the newly adopted growth policy, said Denise Juneau, Bozeman Health’s chief government and community affairs officer.
“It’s really a city driven process,” Juneau said. “Bozeman is facing a huge growth issue — we at Bozeman Health, as the largest employer in the area, want to make sure we’re engaged in those growth conversations.”
Bozeman Health hired Sanderson Stewart, a local community design and planning company, to lead a new subarea planning process.
To clear up any confusion about the subarea plan draft, Juneau emphasized there are no plans to develop Highland Glen at this time.
Any developments would still have to go through the regular city process. The plan will also not necessarily set out to develop the area.
“That (2006) plan was put together and it’s been about 16 years and absolutely nothing has happened to the property since then,” Chris Naumann, a senior planner with Sanderson Stewart said.
The plan will align with some key objectives identified in Bozeman’s growth policy, Naumann said.
Those include an emphasis on unique neighborhoods, parks, open lands and natural environment, promoting accessibility and mobility and creating complementary districts within the city.
“All those goals will be reflected in the subarea plan and we’ll take those and apply it to a smaller piece of land,” Naumann said.
Updating the plan is still in its earliest stages, Naumann said. Before an actual plan starts getting drafted, Bozeman Health will reach out to stakeholders and partnerships on the land — like the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, Bridger Ski Foundation or some of the agriculture partners, Naumann said.
As the process progresses, there will be several opportunities for public input, Juneau said. Including public comment is required by the city, but Juneau stressed it’s extremely important for Bozeman Health to include the public in the process.
“We want to be intentional and deliberative,” Juneau said. “There’s limited space in the valley and we want to make sure that if something’s going to happen on that large chunk of land Bozeman Health owns that it’s set up correctly and keep the community in mind about what they want to see from it.”
There are four scheduled open houses for public comment through the summer and into the fall.
The first open house is schedule for June 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bitterroot/Meadowlark Conference Rooms at Deaconess Hospital. For more details on the first open house, or to sign up for an email newsletter, visit bozemanhealth.org/calendar.
There will also be open houses on July 12, and in September and October. There is no deadline set by the city to adopt the plan. A preliminary draft may be completed by the beginning of 2023, but adopting the new plan is likely at least 18 months out.
“We don’t want to add to any of the anxiety that this thing is moving 100 miles an hour,” Naumann said.