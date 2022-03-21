The Bozeman Goodwill store will permanently close its doors due to a staffing shortage.
The store at 2130 Simmental Way will close on March 31.
“The staffing shortage is so bad in the Bozeman community that we’ve been struggling for years, even pre-pandemic, to hire people,” said Chelle Fried, a spokesperson with Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain Inc.
A liquidation sale began Thursday and will continue until the store closes. As of Monday, the sale is 50% off all merchandise. Store fixtures are not included.
The Belgrade Goodwill store at 6161 Jackrabbit Ln. will remain open. The 17 employees of the Bozeman Goodwill will have the option of transferring to Belgrade, Fried said.
The Bozeman Goodwill opened in April 2012. Even then, Fried said, hiring was difficult. With the pandemic and skyrocketing cost of living, it’s been even tougher to find employees.
The hourly wage at the Bozeman Goodwill starts at $14.50. Full-time employees are eligible for benefits like health insurance.
Fried said the Bozeman location has struggled to hire people across all its departments, from manning the donation door to working the cash register.
The store hasn’t collected donations in over a year because there hasn’t been staff to process new donations, she said.
New merchandise has been shipped in sorted and processed from other Goodwill stores but shelves at the Bozeman store still haven’t been fully stocked.
Other cutbacks like not sorting clothing by size were also rolled out several months ago in an effort to keep the store open with fewer employees.
Still, the store hasn’t been operating at its full strength. With the building’s lease coming up, Fried said a tough call was made to close down the store.
“We kept trying new ideas to keep the store open but we got to the point where we knew the lease was up and we needed to make the right decision to be a fiscally responsible nonprofit,” Fried said.
There are nine other Goodwill stores in Montana in Belgrade, Missoula, Great Falls, Hamilton, Butte, Kalispell, Helena, and two in Billings.
The Montana stores are part of the Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain Inc., a nonprofit that also operates stores in southern Idaho and Utah and offers programs like employment and job training for adults with mental disabilities.
There are no plans to close any other Montana stores, she said.
“This is a very difficult decision,” Fried said. “We’re very sad. We love the Bozeman community.”
