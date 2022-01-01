top story Bozeman dispensaries open to customers on the first day of legal recreational cannabis sales By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Jan 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Sienna Riley, left, makes a purchase at Bighorn Buds dispensary in Bozeman on the first day of legal recreational cannabis sales in Montana on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Customers flocked to dispensaries around Bozeman on New Year’s Day to purchase recreational cannabis legally for the first time in the state of Montana.Darian Gregory, owner of Bighorn Buds, predicted that Saturday would be busy, but he didn’t know exactly what to expect. Throughout the morning, a steady stream of customers cycled through the shop to buy its organically produced and solventless cannabis products. Buy Now Matt Mallory, a budtender at Bighorn Buds dispensary in Bozeman, seals up a bag of cannabis flower after weighing a customer's order on the first day of legal recreational cannabis sales in Montana on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Members of Gregory’s team checked IDs, then customers gave their orders. Staff at the shop made sure all products were correctly labeled and packaged in brown bags before exchanging them for cash only.Beginning Saturday, licensed providers could sell recreational cannabis flower and cannabis products legally to adults 21 and over in the state, though legalization of sales still varies from county to county.Adult-use recreational sales are still prohibited in counties where a majority of voters opposed the November 2020 ballot initiative to legalize recreational use of cannabis. Beaverhead, Broadwater, Meagher, Sweet Grass and Stillwater counties are among them.In Gallatin, Madison, Jefferson, Silver Bow, Carbon and Park counties, recreational cannabis sales are now legal for adults 21 and up. Park County opted to implement a 3% local excise tax on those sales. That’s on top of the 20% statewide tax on all retail sales.Prior to Saturday, Gregory and his small team spent much of their time cultivating and packaging products so they could comply with state regulations and keep up with recreational sales.“It’s still a cash-only business. Make sure you have your IDs or your medical cards,” he said. “It’s the law, so we want to follow the law to the T. Hopefully everybody else does, too.” Buy Now Customers wait their turn at Bighorn Buds dispensary in Bozeman on the first day of legal recreational cannabis sales in Montana on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Matt Mallory, a budtender at Bighorn Buds dispensary in Bozeman, grabs a handful of cannabis flower to weigh for a customer on the first day of legal recreational cannabis sales in Montana on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Sienna Riley, a customer who stopped by Bighorn Buds on Saturday, said she is excited that the long process of legalization has finally come through, and local dispensaries are getting their shot.Two summers ago, Riley collected signatures for the group Legalize Montana to advocate for Ballot Initiative 190, which sought to legalize recreational use of cannabis the state.“The biggest hurdle has just been convincing the government that it’s a good idea,” she said. “I feel like most Montanans either support it or don’t think the government should have a say.” Any adult over 21 can legally buy and possess up to one ounce of cannabis, up to eight grams of concentrate or up to 800 mg of THC in edible form.It is illegal to drive a motor vehicle while under the influence of cannabis, and it is illegal to consume it in public. Consumption of cannabis is still illegal on federal lands and waters, like national parks and national forests. Buy Now Darian Gregory, owner of Bighorn Buds dispensary in Bozeman, talks about the effects of a particular strain of cannabis to customers on the first day of legal recreational cannabis sales in Montana on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Josh Allen, a customer who stopped by Bighorn Buds on Saturday, said it’s a relief to purchase cannabis legally, and it’s nice to not have to worry about going through loopholes. Legalization has come a sooner in Montana than many states, but it takes time for people to adapt, he said.“It’s tough to say that marijuana is a bad thing. I don’t feel there are any repercussions,” said Allen, who is a contractor from Bozeman. “A guy can relax a little bit and not have to worry so much.”Adam Ryder, co-owner of Juniper Cannabis, said that preparing for Saturday has taken lots of effort from his staff. They’ve been ramping up cultivation, packaging lots of products, cleaning, organizing, coordinating with the state and hiring employees, he said.Prior to Saturday, Gregory and his small team spent much of their time cultivating and packaging products so they could comply with state regulations and keep up with recreational sales.“We built out and opened a new dispensary just south of Belgrade recently,” he said. “That opened just last week, in fact.” Buy Now Matt Mallory, left, a budtender at Bighorn Buds dispensary in Bozeman, and Darian Gregory, owner of the dispensary, work on customer orders during the first day of legal recreational cannabis sales in Montana on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Customers enter Bighorn Buds dispensary in Bozeman on the first day of legal recreational cannabis sales in Montana on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Five people waited in line at the dispensary’s Downtown Bozeman location at noon — about an hour after the shop opened. Ten minutes later, the number of eager customers more than doubled.Ryder said that time will tell, but the Montana Department of Revenue so far has done a good job of clearly identifying what dispensaries need to do to stay in compliance while switching to the recreational market. That said, it has released a lot of last-minute rules.“We’re really excited to be able to serve the Bozeman community and have people come in who are 21 and up,” Ryder said. “Everyone’s physiology is a little different, so we just tell people to be really careful and mindful of how they approach it, especially with edibles.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cannabis Darian Gregory Sale Commerce Economics Product Adam Ryder Dispensary Legalization Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business Bozeman dispensaries open to customers on the first day of legal recreational cannabis sales 4 hrs ago Education Eagle Mount celebrates 40 years of empowerment in the outdoors 6 hrs ago News Montana spends at least $119K in legal costs defending law from 2021 session 10 hrs ago News New book examines major disasters of Montana's past 22 hrs ago City Bozeman City Commission prioritizing funding social services, housing work Dec 31, 2021 News COVID-19 cases continue upward trend in Gallatin County Dec 31, 2021 What to read next Business Bozeman dispensaries open to customers on the first day of legal recreational cannabis sales Education Eagle Mount celebrates 40 years of empowerment in the outdoors News Montana spends at least $119K in legal costs defending law from 2021 session News New book examines major disasters of Montana's past City Bozeman City Commission prioritizing funding social services, housing work News COVID-19 cases continue upward trend in Gallatin County Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: Allow our forests to return to their true destiny Posted: Jan. 1, 2022 Bozeman City Commission prioritizing funding social services, housing work Posted: Dec. 31, 2021 HRDC pushes through final days of major fundraiser Posted: Dec. 31, 2021 Cannabis regulators ramped up recreational program on tight timeframe Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 Guest column: A set of New Year's resolutions for NorthWestern Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 Latest Local Defense, second-half run lift Montana State men over Idaho State 5 hrs ago Without leading scorer Darian White, Montana State women fall at Idaho State 5 hrs ago Eagle Mount celebrates 40 years of empowerment in the outdoors 6 hrs ago Montana spends at least $119K in legal costs defending law from 2021 session 10 hrs ago