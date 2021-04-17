A beer and shot special isn’t unusual, but a beer for a shot?
Bozeman Brewing Company, Bridger Brewing and MAP Brewing Company are offering anyone who has received their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine a free beer through next month. They hope it will incentivize inoculation among Gallatin County residents.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department came up with the initiative after learning about a similar program in Missoula, said Health Officer Matt Kelley. Breweries are not relying on public dollars to offset revenue losses for offering free drinks — the local businesses chose to participate on their own dime, Kelley said.
People looking for a free brew must bring a Centers for Disease Control-issued vaccination card, which employees at breweries will stamp with a unique pattern to ensure each customer gets just one beer at their brewery of choice. The promotion is scheduled to end May 15.
As vaccine supply increases in Gallatin County, the free beer for a shot promotion may be a sign that the health department is moving from issues with low supply to solutions for decreasing demand.
“The intention here is to make people aware that the vaccine is out there,” Kelley said. “... We are seeing (the coronavirus) spread among the young population in people in their 20s and 30s, and if we stick to the same old avenues of distribution, we’re going to miss those folks.”
With many people looking for a free brew, the breweries are confident the health of the community is more valuable than revenue lost from offering beer to people who’ve been vaccinated.
Business at MAP Brewing has been steady for the past two months after almost a year of slumped revenues due to restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, said Dash Rodman, co-owner.
“There’s folks that don’t believe in the vaccines or think they want to get them, and we respect that,” he said. “The more we can get vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to normal and that our community will be safe again.”
Beer sales and revenue were also down in the past year at Bozeman Brewing, but the almost 20-year-old business survived despite economic challenges, said Tucker Kalberg, general manager.
The community has supported Bozeman Brewing for almost two decades, so it’s important for the brewery to give back at any opportunity they can, he said.
“It could inevitably add up to a lot beer, but we’ve been able to sell a lot of beers over the years,” Kalberg said. “... Obviously, vaccines are a personal choice, and we respect someone’s decision to get it or not to get it. We’re trying to do one small part to brighten someone’s day. If you do get a vaccine, stop by a brewery and get a beer.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Bret Hauff can be reached at bhauff@dailychronicle.com or 406.582.2647.