As protesters marched by Country Bookshelf on May 31 and again June 5, people stopped to take photos of the store’s window display.
Visible from the Main Street sidewalk, a chalkboard reads, “Be anti racist” in capital letters. A poster taped to the window reads, “End Police Brutality, Support Black Bozeman.” Underneath are three pieces of artwork commemorating the lives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. On a shelf tucked behind those sits a collection of books that address racism, social justice and related topics.
In the past few weeks, sales of those books have heavily increased.
“There’s been a readership for these books for a long time,” Country Bookshelf owner Ariana Paliobagis said, “but this has been an explosion beyond what we’ve ever seen before.”
Books relating to anti-racism and similar ideas are selling well at bookstores throughout Bozeman. The rise coincides with a national and worldwide conversation about racial injustice and police brutality sparked by the killing of Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25.
As racism remains at the forefront of national dialogue, a significant amount of people have sought books about those issues.
“Words and stories matter. Words and stories change the world,” Paliobagis said. “We think it’s important for us to help people find those and to promote those. We do not believe in staying silent about things that are important.”
The increase in sales follows marches in Bozeman that attracted thousands of people. Like Country Bookshelf, the Barnes and Noble store inside the Gallatin Valley Mall has sold most of its books about racism and is waiting for more shipments to restock.
The elevated demand has strained publishers who are now scrambling to reprint copies.
“We have seen a dramatic sales spike in books about race and anti-racism since the start of this movement both in our store and nationally,” Barnes and Noble store manager Teresa O’Neill wrote in an email. “... We did our best to accommodate customer interest as they came in.”
On the June 21 New York Times list of best-selling nonfiction e-books and print, nine of the top 10 relate to racism. Five of those nine joined the list within the last three weeks.
Ibram X. Kendi’s “How To Be An Antiracist” and “Stamped From The Beginning” are both in the top 10. Kendi attended a conference in Bozeman in October sponsored by the Montana Racial Equity Project.
But the people who attended the conference, Paliobagis believed, were either already engaged in anti-racism work or already interested in educating themselves.
“Now I think the audience has expanded so much wider, so many more people are now recognizing that,” Paliobagis said, “especially people whose lives were not already impacted in some way or who hadn’t seen first-hand things that they recognized as racist.”
In Barnes and Noble, books about racism were in both the social sciences section and young adult section. At Country Bookshelf, books about racism were displayed near the front of the store next to a rack of books on similar topics but geared toward children. Vargo’s Jazz City and Books declined to comment.
Paliobagis said the store’s top objective is to be a force of positivity and hopes the increasing book sales leads to more widespread change.
“It’s a wonderful thing that people are buying them,” Paliobagis said, “and now we hope they read them and act on it.”
