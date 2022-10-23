A Bozeman-based travel company that sends anglers to hundreds of destinations around the world is poised to acquire Fins and Feathers — a well-known fly shop in Four Corners — this November.
Yellow Dog Flyfishing Adventures is assuming ownership of the local fly shop on Nov. 1, said CEO and Director of Operations Jim Klug. The specialty booking company offers fishing vacation and travel packages to over 240 destinations in 36 countries.
The company’s headquarters lies along South Willson Avenue in downtown Bozeman, and it has been operating locally since 2000. Yellow Dog’s mission “is to arrange and provide the best fishing and travel experiences worldwide,” according to a news release.
Fins and Feathers has also operated locally since 2000, the release says, and it carries flies, fly rods, fly reels, fly lines, waders, wading boots and fly tying supplies.
“We are excited to be joining the team at Yellow Dog and helping them with continuing to evolve as one of the premier brands in fly fishing,” Fins and Feathers owner and founder Toby Swank said in the release.
Once the transition is complete, the shop will be rebranded with some cosmetic changes, and a few new product lines will be added. Its retail location in Four Corners will remain the same, and most of its employees will stay on, Klug said.
“The building will be painted and redone on the outside, and its new name will be Yellow Dog Outfitters,” he said. “There will be new signs and a new look to the shop, but there are not going to be many changes to the interior initially.”
In combining the two businesses, Yellow Dog will employ between 40 and 50 people in total. The company is developing a new online retail platform, and the team plans to launch it in the spring of 2023, according to Klug.
Fins and Feathers is an authentic Montana fly shop with great product lines, flies and service, and that’s what made it appealing to Klug’s team, he said. They have no intention of changing that element of the business.
Yellow Dog has operated out of Bozeman for 23 years, and its focus has always been on sending anglers around the world. Until now, it hasn’t directly fulfilled their gear and equipment needs. It has left that work up to fly shops.
“In order to better control customer experiences, we wanted to play a more direct role,” Klug said. “Acquiring an existing, strong retail company that had access to all the top tier product lines made sense to us. We’ve been working on this for a while.”
Outfitters and guides need to have licenses in order to offer commercial services on area waters, and Klug believes there is already a lot of pressure on rivers in the Bozeman area.
He doesn’t want to add to the numbers, and he’d rather partner with people who are already in the business. For that reason, Yellow Dog Outfitters is not acquiring a commercial license, he said.
Yellow Dog co-owner Ian Davis said in the news release that the rebranded shop will focus solely on providing retail solutions and information, and it will refer guide business and area booking inquiries to existing Montana outfitter and guides that the team knows and has worked with for years.
Swank will keep his outfitting license and will continue regional guide operations. After the acquisition, Fins and Feathers Guide Service will continue to operate as a separate entity, according to the release.
