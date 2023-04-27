Let the news come to you

Starting in June, people will be able to fly nonstop from Bozeman to the Hollywood-Burbank airport in Los Angeles, the Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport announced Thursday.

The flight on Avelo airlines is the only direct flight from Bozeman to Burbank. Starting June 28, the airline will fly the route twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. Tickets for the upcoming Avelo flights are available for purchase now.

Southern California is the second most-popular travel destination out of the Bozeman airport, said airport CEO Brian Sprenger. As of now, direct flights to Los Angeles only go to LAX, which is much larger and more crowded than the airport in Burbank, Sprenger said.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

