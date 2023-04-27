Courtney Goff, communications manager for Avelo Airlines, announces Avelo’s return to Bozeman with a direct flight to Hollywood Burbank Airport from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The service will begin on June 28, with an introductory ticket price of $49.
Starting in June, people will be able to fly nonstop from Bozeman to the Hollywood-Burbank airport in Los Angeles, the Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport announced Thursday.
The flight on Avelo airlines is the only direct flight from Bozeman to Burbank. Starting June 28, the airline will fly the route twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. Tickets for the upcoming Avelo flights are available for purchase now.
Southern California is the second most-popular travel destination out of the Bozeman airport, said airport CEO Brian Sprenger. As of now, direct flights to Los Angeles only go to LAX, which is much larger and more crowded than the airport in Burbank, Sprenger said.
“The Burbank airport provides a really comparable experience to flying in and out of Bozeman,” Sprenger said. “It has a smaller terminal — very quick and easy to get through.”
In May 2021, Avelo briefly had flights out of the Bozeman airport, but the timing didn’t work out then to make them permanent, said Avelo spokesperson Courtney Goff. But now, the market opportunity is back in the company’s reach.
“We know that the demand is there. Getting through the tough pandemic times, it really just made sense to come back here with the nonstop flights,” Goff said. “We know people are paying an arm and a leg on other carriers or having to connect, but this is a nonstop route, so you just get on the plane and arrive in sunny Southern California, or vice versa.”
According to a company release, Avelo was created “with a vision to help its customers save money and time” by only offering nonstop flights. Its first flight took off in April 2021, and now the airline serves 44 destinations in 24 states.
“We’re pleased to have Avelo Airlines back in our market,” said Bozeman airport Chief Operating Officer Scott Humphrey in the release. “Local passengers will enjoy the ease of access through Hollywood Burbank Airport with close proximity to a wide variety of attractions in Southern California.”
The flight addition marks another step in the growth of the Bozeman airport, which saw, for the first time, over two million passengers in 2022. Growth is driven by the addition of new airlines and major destinations, Sprenger told the Chronicle in January.
The airport saw several new flights with the addition of Southwest Airlines in 2021. Aside from Burbank, the airport offers a slate of nonstop flights to major cities, including New York City, Chicago, Denver, and Dallas.
